Cleo-Noni Maria Millan Lamb was in tears and apologized in an interview with The Guam Daily Post Thursday as she described how she should have handled a tense moment during her watch at the Department of Youth Affairs as a youth service worker assistant.
At 22 years old, this young woman was placed under the public spotlight after she was charged with the assault of a 12-year-old child under her care at the Department of Youth Affairs. The child, she said, was disrespectful.
There is no justification for hitting a child – especially in the situation Lamb was in. Her actions on the job reflect on the government of Guam, and GovGuam was supposed to put the child under the responsibility of someone who would look after the child.
But Lamb's situation can be and should be an eye-opener about GovGuam's process of vetting, hiring and training front-facing workers who deal directly with children in schools, in juvenile facilities and in other government settings where a great deal of trust and responsibility are given. These workers must be fully equipped to handle the pressures of the job – so that the children are protected.
In Lamb's case, she said, she was thrust into a role she was not equipped to handle.
Her brief time with the Department of Youth Affairs was cut short following allegations that she punched the client at the facility’s cottage homes - temporary homes for juveniles with behavioral issues. She had been hired in August 2021 and, by December, she was fired – a few weeks after the alleged incident.
“In a blink of an eye, it was all just taken away. All because I made a mistake. All because I did not have proper support, proper anything. I was just thrown out into the wolves,” said Lamb, who spoke with the Post following her arraignment hearing Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.
Lamb was indicted on charges of assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.
She allegedly admitted to investigators that she punched the child and said she was fed up with the child’s disrespect.
“I’ve held my composure for so long. I’ve held not having help. I’ve held not having anybody listening to me, treating me as if I was a client. One day, I got tired of not being able to be heard or be helped and had a quick remembrance of my upbringing, my growing up. Showing that kind of disrespect, we got that and a lot worse. I didn’t know how else to reflect my actions into my job that day. I made a big mistake and I understand that, but now it’s just where am I going to go from here, learning from what I’ve done,” she said. “I apologize for everything that I have done. I didn’t mean to do what I did.”
Lamb's case has yet to be resolved in court. And in the eyes of the law, she is presumed innocent until proven otherwise or until she admits guilt.
But Lamb's case does offer a cautionary lesson. With the recent rush of hirings of dozens of teacher aides and one-to-one aides for children with special needs in the Guam Department of Education, we hope that the vetting process for these new hires is done properly.
And we also hope the new recruits have been trained properly and are truly qualified for the jobs they were hired for.
It's to the detriment of the vulnerable kids if the hiring and training processes expose our children to the risk of being hurt when emotionally stressed-out workers are ill-equipped to safely handle the stresses of the job. Add the COVID-19 pandemic's cabin fever to the mix and GovGuam needs to take this concern seriously.