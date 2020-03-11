The government of Guam is looking at an estimated $31.7 million loss because of the COVID-19 threat, yet there hasn't been one word about what the government is going to do to adjust to the reduction in revenues – not from Adelup and certainly not from the Legislature as a whole, which, from the looks of it, is afraid to do anything to upset the executive branch.
The lone voice of dissent, Sen. James Moylan has called for certain measures to at least help the local business community, but Adelup continues to ignore him.
So much for working with the Legislature – or checks and balances, for that matter.
Meanwhile, the people of Guam are left in the dark, wondering if the government is ready and concerned about what that means for the community.
One local restaurant owner said the government of Guam isn't prepared for the economic impact of reduced visitors, and felt the administration should take austerity measures – possibly reducing its budget, including GovGuam employees' hours, just as the CNMI government has.
We don't necessarily think GovGuam employees' salaries need to be reduced – indeed, considering the impact the dwindling tourist numbers are having on private sector employment, with workers' hours being reduced or worse, people getting laid off, GovGuam employees' salaries may be the only thing keeping the economy rolling.
However, if the economy continues its downward shift, the government's current spending won't be sustainable for long.
"(GovGuam) thinks they have a lot of money," the restaurant owner said. "They have a lot of money because of the gross receipts tax."
And the gross receipts tax relies largely on the private sector.
Cutting costs
GovGuam does have to take steps to reduce costs, if for no other reason than to help the business community so fewer people lose their hours – or their jobs.
At least one agency has begun to take some action.
During a press conference Monday, Tom Ada, executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, reported a total of 346 flights had been canceled as of that day. That's a loss of as many as 56,000 passengers and an economic impact of $5.6 million, if we assume all those seats were taken, he said.
Because flight cancellations affect its collection of landing fees, GIAA has instituted a 15% reduction in costs – deferring some projects and reducing spending in other ways.
Administration officials have touted $29 million in revenue collections above projected numbers for the first quarter of this fiscal year. Perhaps they thought that would help buffer the negative economic impact of the coronavirus threat.
If the threat were over, perhaps that would be the case. But not only is it not over, no one knows when it will end – and all indications point to the situation getting worse before it gets better.
We need more than monitoring
Adelup says it is "aggressively" monitoring government revenues.
The governor's policy director, Carlo Branch, had this to say in response to questions from The Guam Daily Post: "Government revenues are generally stable at this point, and the statutory threshold for a FRP (Fiscal Realignment Plan) has not been met. We are prepared for various scenarios and will take appropriate action when necessary."
We hope they're doing more than monitoring at this point, because people need to plan. And for many residents and businesses alike, the plan depends on what and how the government is doing.
Hopefully, Adelup will share with the public what information it has – and how it plans to move forward.