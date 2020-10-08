More people are showing up at island hospitals in severe respiratory distress, near death, or sadly, already dead on arrival. Upon testing, they test positive for COVID-19.
It is devastating for the families who loved the people who were lost to COVID-19-linked-deaths and for our community in general to lose so many in this pandemic.
This raises a question that some in the Guam medical community have shared, not openly in public, but within their circles: COVID-19 might be spreading in our community to a degree that people don't know they are carriers of the novel coronavirus until it's too late.
For people who have pre-existing health conditions, being unaware they have COVID-19 or staying silent because of a perception health care is not affordable or accessible – or all of these factors combined – can be a deadly mix.
This leads us to suggest, ask and even plead to our local government.
Conduct door-to-door COVID-19 testing. Offer it free to as many Guamanians as possible. Community drive-thru testing helps, but it is not enough.
Most vulnerable need more accessibility
Many residents don't have access to transportation that will allow them to line up for testing that could take hours. Door-to-door testing could reach out directly to people who are homebound, disabled or elderly. Parents of children with disabilities would also appreciate more accessible testing.
We haven't seen community testing in a while in our more populated villages. Southern villages were the recent focus of community testing.
Northern and central villages are most populated so they should get more testing opportunities.
With COVID-19 test kits getting more accessible and with federal funds that could be tapped for this endeavor, this should be a GovGuam priority.
We can't continue to have people not know if they have COVID-19 because they can't afford the testing, or they are not showing symptoms, or they miss the chance to be in the drive-thru testing line before the noon cutoff.
GovGuam should broaden the free-testing net, aim to cast it to every man, woman and child on Guam or as close as possible to this goal – and get tough with enforcing home isolation for those who are in quarantine or awaiting results.
We need to go back to the basics on our approach. An app is OK, and government video productions might help, but nothing can substitute real-deal testing for free and brought to everyone's door.