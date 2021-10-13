We hope the United Nations Special Political and Decolonization Committee, or Fourth Committee, will have the diligence to fact-check what certain government of Guam officials have said recently about the U.S. government's supposed shortcomings in helping Guam achieve sustainability.
Certain GovGuam officials traveled to New York City and appeared before the U.N. committee on Oct. 6.
During his official testimony, according to a press release from the governor's office, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio highlighted policy inequities relative to the military buildup and housing located on and off military bases in Guam.
Tenorio told the U.N. committee, “The local skilled labor force on Guam cannot meet the demands of the economic expansion resulting from domestic, commercial, and military activities. Yet the administering Power will only authorize foreign labor to support military projects, resulting in a nearly twofold increase in the cost of construction and the people of Guam being priced out of homeownership and shut out from a residential rental market dominated by military housing rentals and rental subsidies for only a certain segment of the population.”
The statement that the federal government "will only authorize foreign labor to support military projects, resulting in a nearly twofold increase in the cost of construction" isn't completely true.
Civilian projects that are impacted by the military's projects can apply to bring in foreign labor on H-2B visas. The Tsubaki Tower construction project, way outside the military fence, was completed with the partial use of foreign labor because it was considered a project impacted by the military buildup, which has caused a shortage of skilled local workers.
Under the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which went into effect in January 2021, not only is the hiring of temporary foreign workers allowed to continue, the language has been specifically broadened so that more civilian projects can avail themselves of exemptions from restrictive foreign worker hires. This federal law also allows the hiring of foreign workers in the health care field.
In part, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services guidelines state: "the FY 2021 NDAA language extends the previous exemption found in the FY 2019 to include those that are 'supporting' or 'adversely affected by the military realignment, in addition to those that are directly connected to or associated with the realignment." The realignment refers to the ongoing construction projects to support the relocation of nearly 5,000 U.S. Marines from Okinawa to Guam, which is an $8 billion effort including $3 billion from Japan's government.
USCIS gave this example: If a construction company establishes that several welders from its permanent staff have left the company to take positions on the military base and that, as a result, its contracts have been delayed or canceled, this may qualify as an adverse effect caused by the military buildup, which can then be used to demonstrate the need for foreign workers for projects outside the military gates.
And to claim that the shortage of labor because of the military buildup "resulting in a nearly twofold increase in the cost of construction and the people of Guam being priced out of homeownership" misses the opportunity to tell the full story as well.
The increase in construction costs has been attributed in large part to the higher cost of building materials, such as lumber, rebar and concrete, not to mention labor and fuel. Rising fuel costs also affected the cost of getting materials from factories to Guam – where most everything needed to build a house is shipped across the seas.
"A related boom in building activity in the U.S. is driving a surge in demand for a range of building materials – from drywall and concrete to paint, pipes, and wires – that suppliers can't get to builders fast enough. As a result, prices for these and other materials frequently used in new housing construction are rising, adding significantly to the final cost of newly built homes," according to a PR newswire report in June 2021, titled "Soaring concrete prices add to already-high price tag on new homes."
Tenorio and Commission on Decolonization Executive Director Melvin Won Pat-Borja urged the UN committee to continue seeking authorization from the United States for a U.N. visiting mission to Guam.
The officials urged the U.N. to send a delegation “to assess the progress of our sustainable development efforts consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the impact that our decolonization has on our ability to fully implement these policies.”
The argument that a free flow of imported foreign workers is in support of the island's sustainability also has some irony in it, but that's another matter to unpack for another day.
The U.N. committee does need to send a delegation to Guam. The delegation will then be able to get the pulse of the general population and get facts direct from the relevant sources.
The two GovGuam officials spent public time and money on the trip to New York City, to personally appear at a U.N. committee and allude that somehow the U.S. government as the "administering power" hinders sustainable development on Guam.
Yet the assertion veers far from the truth in our community, especially in this pandemic.
More than $2 billion in federal cash assistance in this pandemic has been poured into our local government and local economy, including for the development of sustainable farming, a six-digit budget for teaching CHamoru using Minecraft, sustaining the income of the unemployed, helping small and big business stay open, helping keep the jobs of thousands of Guamanians, keeping our schoolchildren safe in the classrooms, helping pay rent and mortgages and subsidizing power, water and internet bills.
The federal government's aid, including the deployment of FEMA health care workers and military health care professionals in this COVID-19 pandemic, has been nothing short of a lifeline for Guam.
GovGuam's story to the U.N. committee was missing a lot of the relevant facts. But the full picture wouldn't have fit the narrative that would explain the trip to New York City.