As the cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, so do the number of canceled tourist visits to Guam.
The Guam Visitors Bureau confirmed that the cancellations are now at more than 14,000, and most of them would-be tourists from South Korea. That's more than twice the number of cancellations from just a few days ago.
A fuller picture of the harm caused to our tourism industry won’t be known until weeks from now.
The Guam Chamber of Commerce already has expressed concern. With nearly one in three private sector jobs tied to tourism, as soon as the visitor numbers start to drop, so will the number of hours worked by hotel, restaurant and retail employees.
The Chamber is asking the governor to delay implementing the minimum wage increase because, coupled with reduced visitor spending, the wage hike could wipe out some small businesses. By local law, the minimum wage on Guam would rise from $8.25 to $8.75 an hour starting March 1. The Chamber is asking to hold off until Sept. 1, which puts tourism workers in an even tougher financial struggle.
Chamber Chairwoman Christine Baleto said in the Chamber's letter, "The impact of this current crisis could translate to a reduction in 33% in income for employees, directly and indirectly, involved in the tourism industry. The detrimental effect on our economy and community would be significant."
As tourism-oriented private sector workers on Guam face possible pay cuts through reduced work hours, the government of Guam should be proactive in trying to help them.
GovGuam should find a way to establish a fund to help our private sector workers get through these challenging times. No matter how small, any assistance from GovGuam would help.
The fund could help workers pay for power and water and gasoline. And the space where war survivors file claims may have room for GovGuam to set up a help center for adversely affected tourism workers.
Where would GovGuam get the money to help the tourism workers? By trimming its "wants" and focusing only on spending for necessities.
GovGuam, cut spending on travel:
• If the governor needs to go on an official trip, she doesn't need to be accompanied by several people.
• And instead of spending of $350,000 to send 100 people to Hawaii for FestPac, send a dozen or two, and save a few hundred thousand dollars. GovGuam has, or should have, higher priorities – especially now.
And, at this point – in light of the economic hardships that our tourism workers face – feel-good trips on the government tab would be pretty callous.
Be there for the tourism workers, GovGuam. Please.