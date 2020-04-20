“Test, test, test.”
This is the message World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent to the world recently as COVID-19 continues to spread from country to country with more than 2 million infected and the global death toll at 160,000 as of Sunday afternoon.
On Guam, we have lost five lives, according to the official count. At least two other deaths may have been suspected COVID-19 cases, and we hope posthumous testing will give the public some clarity on this soon.
For a small community like ours, the "test, test, test" suggestion is easier to implement than other more urban places. Mayors and politicians know where most everyone lives because they knock on doors come election time.
Tackling the pandemic without mass testing and not knowing how many others must be isolated is similar to trying to solve a problem blindfolded.
We heard Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero say last week that mass testing, or testing for all, is ultimately the goal.
We hope this can be achieved without further wasting time.
As more rapid test kits have become available – the ones that have received FDA approval and which the governor prefers – GovGuam's testing numbers should already be picking up pace. We should see dozens or more tests a day.
Instead, testing has slowed in recent days.
On Saturday, only seven were tested.
We do know there isn't a shortage of people who have asked to be tested. We have heard from people who have asked to be tested because they had a fever, were coughing and experienced shortness of breath. But, they are not senior citizens, who are the priority age group for GovGuam.
Some of the people whom the Department of Public Health and Social Services has turned down were instead referred to private clinics. But without health insurance, some of those who are ill and want to get tested have instead opted to stay home.
Recently, Dr. David Duong, instructor in Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School, noted in an interview featured on the World Economic Forum that with the FDA's approval of the first COVID-19 rapid test, manufactured by Abbott Diagnostics, tests can be done anywhere, and results are available within 15-30 minutes.
"This is a pretty big game changer. So now we will have to see how quickly it gets deployed, how and where it will be used, and at what price," Duong said to the World Economic Forum.
Now, the question for Guam is how determined are our elected officials to conduct mass testing without further delay?
Is Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero asking the military for help to provide the island with mass testing similar to what was used to assess more than 4,000 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt in about two weeks?
When will the military help? And, how many tests can it provide the community that took in thousands of sailors ashore instead of leaving them stranded on the warship?
It doesn't take a genius to understand mass testing is needed before Guam can finally reopen to the world, even if in phases.
Reopening the island to tourism and air travel in general without mass testing is too great of a risk to the health of everyone on Guam.