GovGuam should use federal pandemic funds to help employees sidelined by COVID-19

Let's face it. The government of Guam is more generous with its own workforce, not just when it comes to pay and raises, but also with leave benefits.
In the private sector, when an employee gets sick, particularly with COVID-19, or if a minor child in the employee's household gets sick, there are generally not enough paid leave benefits to count on as a financial lifeline until the paycheck comes back.
In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, federal law, through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, provided eligible employees with paid sick and expanded family and medical leave for certain COVID-19-related reasons. The paid leave provision ended in December 2020.
Employers who chose to provide paid leave between Jan. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021, may be eligible for employer tax credits during the coming tax filing season, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Paid leave as a result of COVID-19 is no longer guaranteed for private sector employees who generally don't have a deep bank of leave credits.
For the earlier part of the COVID-19 crisis, Guam employees in the private sector had the federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to help them. More than $800 million was paid to Guam employees whose jobs and paychecks were disrupted by COVID-19.
Now, that safety net is gone.
And it is very concerning to see that while Guam is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, reaching a peak of more than 800 cases in one day as reported Wednesday – triple, in just a matter of days – private sector employees don't have a safety net when they cannot report to work because of COVID-19 and when they cannot count on their paychecks to keep coming while they're unable to work.
On Thursday, we saw a number of familiar restaurants and small businesses post notices that they are unable to keep operating because of a lack of workers or because a workplace infection or possible contact exposure has crippled them.
In GovGuam, not only are leave benefits generous and allowed to accrue, people can donate leave credits to each other.
There is generally no such thing in the private sector.
Employees in Guam's private sector are left to fend for themselves.
Long-term projects need to be sacrificed for urgent needs
But it doesn't have to be this way. Given the new wave of COVID-19 cases, it is important for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration to reassess priorities so the money that's left over from federal pandemic cash assistance can be used to respond to people's urgent needs.
And the urgent needs include the needs of many in the private sector who are unable to work and unable to collect a paycheck because of COVID-19.
The numbers are unprecedented. More than 800 COVID-19 infections in a day was unheard of until now. The dozens of daily infections among students in public schools and dozens of weekly cases in some of the private schools also were unheard of prior to the omicron coronavirus variant reaching our shores.
The omicron variant spreads faster than the other variants before it.
The COVID-19 contagion is not over, so said Guam health officials in a press conference Thursday.
This means GovGuam needs to revisit committing federal pandemic funds to long-term projects that might not be realized for years and shift that funding to address the suffering of people now – at this moment.
GovGuam's elected officials know who is likely to suffer among the working class.
It's about time they face the truth and act on it.