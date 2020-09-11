We are in a continued stay-at-home order once again – through Sept. 18.
This means many of our schoolchildren will be unable to attend in-person classes for another extended period.
By the time Sept. 18 ends, our students have been out of physical classrooms for more than a month since the new school year was supposed to start. If we count back to when COVID started, in March, many of our tens of thousands of students have not set foot on campuses for nearly seven months now.
Some of the private and parochial schools on Guam were able to open for about a week into the 2020-2021 school year before campuses shut down again when the reinstatement of the stay-at-home order began last month.
During the time private schools were able to reopen, we didn't hear of COVID-19 outbreaks stemming from their reopening. The schools that had reopened took great lengths implementing safety measures such as alternating in-person class attendance to reduce class sizes and requiring masks and installing temperature readers and hand washing as well as hand sanitizing stations.
Their reopening, though temporary, showed there's a way to open schools in a controlled, safe manner.
As long as procedures are in place in the event a COVID case is identified, schools in general, with the support of parents and teachers, should be given the option to reopen gradually and safely.
For families that are not comfortable sending their students to physical schools, they should also be given the option of learning from home.
Public schools, meanwhile, were scheduled to open in-person learning last month but were never able to do so once the stay-at-home order went into effect.
Close to 2,700 schoolchildren in the Guam Department of Education system have not been reached since the beginning of the school year. Some families don't have working phones at home and that's been part of the challenge. That's nearly one-tenth of the entire GDOE student population that has been missing out on distance learning.
It is the governor's call to make decisions such as the extended partial lockdown she announced on Thursday. We say partially because certain businesses and entities remain exempt such as the post office and hardware and grocery stores, which have become a magnet for congregating amid the long lines of customers in some places and times.
The governor didn't feel it's safe to reopen Guam in light of the COVID deaths and the additional COVID cases and high hospitalization.
As of Thursday, Guam has seen 21 deaths that GovGuam attributes to be COVID-19-related. The youngest patient is 31 and some of the oldest fatalities were in their mid-90s. And in most cases, as far as the public has been told, the patients who died had preexisting health challenges.
At some point, the government of Guam will have to start making it a priority to allow schools to open, at least for schools that have shown they can provide in-classroom learning in a safe manner and without causing widespread COVID-19 contagion.
Our students need to return to a certain level of near-normalcy for their physical, mental and academic well-being. School-based sports must be able to resume as well.
The adverse effect of COVID-19 doesn't end with making people physically ill.
There are mental health issues that we need to be concerned about, as a community, when our children are deprived of in-classroom learning and being able to develop the social skills they need as part of growing up.
The academic performances of our students who are in junior and senior years are on the line as well. They are running out of time to prepare for paths after high school.
During this extended lull, the governor and her advisers should take enough time to update or refine certain guidelines, with the eventual goal of allowing schools to resume campus learning.
If done correctly and safely, many families will be OK with sending their kids to back to school. Our schoolchildren are getting cabin fever and would like to see other humans their age. The parents need our schools to reopen so they, too, can prepare to return to work.
We can't stop living. We can live with caution. We can live healthier and more active lifestyles so if we do get COVID, we'll be able to recover and survive.
What we can't take away from our schoolchildren is the time and opportunity they need to learn and grow up in school with people their age.
They've already lost almost seven months as their lives stood still.