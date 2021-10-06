GovGuam's annual debt payment burden could get heavier in an uncertain time

Given the uncertainty of the government of Guam financial outlook amid the crash of the $2 billion tourism industry for a second year now, you'd think any move to double the government's annual debt payment burden would not cruise through.
But being prudent and cautious – even during financial rainy days, with more cloudiness on the horizon – is not default thinking in GovGuam.
On Monday night, all 13 senators present – Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Mary Torres had excused absences – voted unanimously to approve two bills that would allow financial commitments spanning decades.
Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Sabina Perez did voice words of caution before voting in favor of the financing bills.
One bill is to upgrade the island's prison, initially costing $109 million and adding up to $200 million in the first four phases.
The other would authorize financing for a new Guam Memorial Hospital and related facilities for public health and mental health services in what's being called a medical campus. The price tag for the hospital alone is approximately $800 million. The other parts of the proposed health care complex project would push the project's cost near the billion-dollar mark. GovGuam wants to use $300 million in federal funds that Uncle Sam provided for immediate needs in this COVID-19 pandemic to seed the project or to offer equity, if you will, for the lenders/investors to feel they're not fully exposed to the risk of the full, whopping $1 billion.
The two prison and health care projects would, according to discussions Monday in the Guam Legislature, add another $40 million to Guam's annual debt service, based on the amount to be pledged or reserved in their respective bills for rental payment. Roughly calculated, annual payments of $40 million a year over 30 years would add up to $1.2 billion.
The additional estimated $40 million in annual debt payment would almost double the current annual debt payment of about $49 million, according to discussions Monday.
Guam Memorial Hospital does need work. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assessed the hospital's structure and, in April 2020, concluded that $21 million would be needed to deal with immediate safety issues that pose risks to life and health, including a roof that could soon fail, a problematic air-conditioning/ventilation system and the lack of fully functioning fire sprinklers. The long-term fix for GMH is a new structure that the Army Corps estimated in 2020 to cost $734 million.
But a lingering question for both hospital and prison upgrades or new builds is this: Can GovGuam afford the scale of these projects? Does GovGuam have a Suze Orman figure that would question the local government, and question: "Can you afford it?"
Will the commitments to the prison upgrades and a billion-dollar health care project leave students in a number of rundown public schools out of luck? Will the students continue to wade through campuses and classrooms that get flooded when it rains? Will they face trip hazards due to patched-up floor tiles? Will they have to sit in classrooms that were meant to be temporary after a supertyphoon decades ago?
What gave senators the confidence to authorize this funding is the recent federal government decision to reimburse GovGuam for the local government's cost of paying tax refunds as a result of the earned income tax credit mandate. This tax credit is provided under federal tax law. Guam's tax system mirrors that law.
So now that the federal government is paying the annual EITC-related tax refunds, GovGuam is treating the future money as additional revenue. But the EITC tax refund expense, which GovGuam has had trouble paying in the past, will still be in the category of cash outflow in the years to come – even during a lean year ahead.
Yet the thinking in the Legislature has been that all or most of the EITC funding from the federal government will be extra money to spend.
What if it's not surplus money? What if the federal EITC money comes just in time because the local funds for tax refunds aren't enough?
GovGuam tax collections could fall with tourism's crash, and paying tax refunds may need to be supplemented with the EITC funding from the federal government.
For the 13 senators who approved this heavier financial burden, and for this gubernatorial administration that supports the massive prison and hospital projects, the primary election in August 2022 and the November 2022 general election could help gauge if voters agree with them.
If the decision turns out to be ill-timed, a new set of elected officials will have to sort it out in 2023.