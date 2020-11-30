It's unusual for a local community to know what computer and operating software system its government uses for making payments and receiving payments.
But we do. On Guam, many in our community know the application system 400, which lots of people commonly refer to as the AS400, like it's a household name.
And on Friday, we were reminded once again that the necessity to replace this outdated system must jump to the top of the government's list of needs. It's been waiting to land that spot for decades.
The AS400 is a financial information management system. The Department of Administration uses it to send information to banks and credit unions so that paychecks can be directly deposited to the accounts of nearly 12,000 government employees and officials. Last Friday, the paychecks for GovGuam personnel were delayed by hours for some and a day for many.
Hardware in the AS400 failed, according to the Department of Administration.
Department Director Edward Birn was left with the delicate task of having to apologize to the thousands of government of Guam personnel whose paychecks were delayed on one of the busiest days of the year for people to rely on their bank accounts to have money.
"We will continue to take the necessary steps to prevent future delays in payroll due to software. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our employees and their families," Birn stated.
Still, Birn handled it well, considering what he said gave little comfort to those who checked their accounts Friday morning and saw that no money had come in.
GovGuam personnel who have accounts with Bank of Guam eventually had their pay electronically deposited later that day because GovGuam accounts sit in the same bank. But for employees whose direct deposits are with other banks and credit unions, it took at least a day of delay to get their pay to kick in.
It was Black Friday, the Thanksgiving weekend and, more importantly, the end of the month, which means automatic deductions for bill payments usually kick in.
There were other issues the hardware crash could have caused delays on, such as the issuance of Department of Administration receipts, or paying or receiving payments to or from GovGuam, but the department was able to do some workarounds. Payments to GovGuam providers of products and services were not disrupted, said Birn.
While it was bad timing for the AS400 to fail, it wasn't a surprise it did fail.
Even Birn acknowledged the bottom line with GovGuam's use of the AS400 is that it's outdated.
In tech terms, the AS400 is a dinosaur. IBM rolled out this system in 1988, and even an upgraded version of the system was rolled out 20 years ago.
GovGuam has known for more than two decades the AS400 should be replaced.
When asked why this system has not been replaced, Birn politely said that no funding was made available for it.
This brings us to the thought of the many frivolous expenditures our government prioritized, such as junkets and banquets on the taxpayers' tab – but we digress.
There have been attempts to replace this financial information management system as far back as 2005, if not earlier, according to records with the Guam Office of Public Accountability.
The cost of replacing the AS400 is unknown.
What's certain is the need for GovGuam to make a new financial information management system a priority not just in terms of funding but also for the process of purchasing it not to drag on.
Another crash of the AS400 is waiting to happen.
It's just a question of when and how much damage it can inflict.