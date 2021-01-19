The Recycling Revolving Fund, which holds public money that registered vehicle owners pay each year as they register new or used vehicles, adds up to about $2.6 million each year, according to an audit of the Fund several years ago.
Out of this pot, the island's mayors have access to use up to $1.3 million for the 2021 islandwide environmental cleanup program, including the removal of junk cars.
The mayors in a recent meeting discussed that this lingering problem has always been a case of catch-up. There are too many junk cars for the amount that's available every year, they said. And every year, as more cars get older, more are abandoned.
Some mayors also said there are island residents who make money out of cannibalizing cars and then dumping them for the government to haul and clean up.
People who are into cannibalizing junk cars should be assessed fees, if not fines, according to the mayors' recent discussion.
Mayors should focus on the known junk car hoarders or junk car yard operators in their neighborhoods and ensure they are assessed fees rather than allowing them to use the Recycling Revolving Fund money to pay for getting rid of their unwanted, cannibalized vehicles.
The way it's set up, mayors have a lot of discretionary power as to whose junk car problem gets attention first before other neighborhoods or streets with the same problem.
One idea that should be explored is Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann's. He suggested giving residents a centralized government phone number to call directly for the removal of a junk car. Maybe a messaging system like Whatsapp should also be allowed for residents to directly report junk cars that pose safety hazards.
Junk cars abandoned next to a busy road, or near a school or school bus stop, should take priority over a junk car that's sitting in someone's yard.
"Anyone should be able to call a number with an agency and have a vehicle removed and disposed of regularly since the funding source is dedicated and paid into it," Hofmann said.
Hofmann, who is also vice president of the mayor's council, said this should be an as-needed service.
Hofmann is on to something here. Centralize the government's junk car removal function, open up the service up for bids to get the most bang for the public buck, and give people the power to call directly for junk car removal rather than wait and hope they're in the good graces of their village mayor.