It's disheartening that the government of Guam has frozen the execution of a program that could really help thousands of Guam's unemployed get jobs for three months.
The program is meant to provide private-sector employers a financial subsidy that would go directly toward paying up to $9.25 an hour for a worker's pay – and keeping as many as 6,000 workers employed for up to three months. This program would have meant a lot for many households reeling from the end of the jobless benefits program.
More thought should have been given to the projection that in the next budget year, which starts in a few days, the tourism industry will – under a best-case scenario – see less than one-tenth of the 1.5 million to 1.6 million tourists the island used to see each year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
With dismal tourist arrivals, most of Guam's tourism jobs, for all practical purposes, are not going to come back for at least the next fiscal year.
This means job prospects are bleak for many households in our community.
About $25 million was identified for this jobs program in June.
Now, the administration of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio is saying it has consulted with the business community and the Guam Economic Development Authority which gave feedback that the GEDA program to provide direct cash assistance for small businesses would be the preferred path to move forward. The GEDA program is estimated to cost $20 million.
The GEDA program tilts the flow of money in favor of employers over the need of job seekers to find employment to tide them over for at least a few months.
The GEDA program's cash assistance to employers can also be used for payroll, but businesses also have the discretion to use the government money for business rent costs, vendor payments and maintenance costs. There will be little, if any left, to hire jobseekers the way the GEDA program is set up.
But instead of prioritizing the program that would directly pay for the jobs of thousands who wouldn't otherwise be gainfully employed because there aren't that many employment opportunities in businesses that used to cater to masses of tourists, the employers got the priority preference.
But it shouldn't be this way.
Employers need help, sure. But workers need help, too, and it shouldn't have to be a choice between the two at this juncture.
GovGuam received more than $1 billion in financial assistance from the federal government between last year and this year. Tens of millions of dollars have been spent on a myriad of items including: the purchase of golf carts and vehicles to supporting the performing arts, or giving a number of mayors' offices each a $60,000 budget for a "The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program," to $700,000 spend to teach CHamoru using Minecraft and video game development skills for local residents.
Don't get us wrong. The above-mentioned expenditures are good to have – when money is plentiful.
But if it's a choice between helping households live week to week and month by month, you'd think it will be a no-brainer for those holding the money bag.
It's almost instinctive for our government leaders to want to allocate the money on the basics of survival first before all the other extras. But we could be wrong. And the decision to freeze the jobs program is an indicator of upside-down priorities.