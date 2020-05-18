While thousands of Guam residents are still without jobs or are just returning to work without certainty on whether their employment is going to last – given that one of our two main economic pillars will be shaky for months to come – we find that our power and water agencies have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to make more money at the expense of ratepayers.
Tourism's downturn and uncertainty will have a lasting impact on many of our residents' ability to keep their jobs or for small businesses to make ends meet.
The COVID-19 relief checks and grants from the federal government and the local government's limited efforts will help, but for many households the financial assistance will not be enough. In the months ahead, many households will continue to struggle. Many local businesses will either have to shed jobs or, in the case of a few, decide whether there's enough staying power to keep their businesses open.
We've seen some businesses that have been devastated economically by COVID-19 so badly they're not able to reopen, and the people they once employed are now out of work.
We expected government entities and government officials to be sensitive to the people's hardships. We expected government officials to be mindful when making decisions or authorizing decisions on the spending of public funds or ratepayer funds.
We expected GPA and GWA in particular – if there was some way to save some cash – to pass that on to ratepayers.
Instead, GWA and GPA did the opposite, spending nearly $2 million in just a few pay periods to give double pay to numerous employees, some of them top-level managers.
The ironic thing is the water and power agencies' employees and managers were, for the most part, performing the same jobs they were before COVID-19. They just saw the opportunity to take advantage of this crisis to get double pay.
Managers who were making near or more than $10,000 a month were getting paid double. People whose job descriptions remained the same also received double pay.
The governor has said our local government cannot afford double pay. Nurses and other health care workers who are putting their lives on the line – serving on the front lines and also exposing their own families to risk of infection – had to protest recently in hopes they'd receive double pay. For the health care workers, they should be given double pay. They've earned it.
It's one thing for health care workers to seek double pay. It's another for GWA and GPA to call their usual jobs "COVID-19-related" just to cash in at a time when many of our fellow Guamanians are hurting.
We've trusted those in public positions to do the right thing. So when they appear to only help themselves and their people financially – in a time of crisis – there's one way to describe it: Disheartening.