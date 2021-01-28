We give the Guam Police Department kudos for following in the footsteps of many police departments across the nation that offer precinct parking lots as a "safe exchange" location for buyer and seller transactions that started through social media and other online venues.
GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio on Wednesday announced buyers and sellers can now use designated safe exchange places. These are the parking lots at the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana, the Agat Precinct Command and the Dededo Precinct Command.
Police parking lots offer a safe alternative rather than allowing a stranger to arrive at someone's residence to buy or sell an item or items or to meet at other locations that might not be as safe.
With the onset of the pandemic, many items are being sold and bought through "meet-ups" between buyer and seller.
It's a sensible move for GPD to designate safe spots in its precinct parking lots.
Police departments across the nation, from California to Colorado, Texas and Georgia have provided similar safe exchange spots at their parking lots.
However, the safety zones are not a 100% guarantee that the transaction is legitimate.
For either buyer and seller on Guam, caution still needs to be exercised. The police will not get involved in authenticating whether an item or items being sold are legitimately owned by the person selling them.
We also raise a concern that the use of a police precinct parking lot might give the buyer a false sense of security, thinking that the police will have cameras recording the parties involved in such transactions. Unfortunately, the police chief acknowledged, GPD precincts don't have surveillance cameras that record incoming and outgoing vehicles and the people in them.
GPD also doesn't have the resources to ensure the legitimacy of a transaction that's happening at its parking lot, and even if it does, the men and women in blue cannot waste their time getting involved in private-party transactions.
There are thousands of these transactions each year on Guam, including selling yard-sale stuff, quickly outgrown baby items and vehicles. And it makes sense for police precinct parking lots to host these transactions as a safety precaution and for an added "peace of mind," as described by the police chief.
If a deal goes bad and an individual feels they might be in physical danger, they can always walk into the precinct to get help.
The "safe exchange" spots will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
As with all transactions, it's still worth keeping in mind that, at least for the buyer, if the deal is too good to be true, it probably is. And that it's worth walking away – regardless of the transaction's venue.
We also hope that with this gesture for community service GPD can move on to putting more focus on the bigger public safety issues such as the recent murders, sexual assaults on children and meth-induced crimes.