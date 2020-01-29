Not all claimants in line for locally funded World War II reparations at the newly opened processing center fall into the same category.
For claimants in their twilight years, who’ve actually lived to see the day their claims are being processed, receiving payment is pretty straightforward.
For the heirs of the deceased, it’s a different story.
For them, filing a claim for payment – even after the claim has been approved by the U.S. Foreign Claims Settlement Commission – can be intimidating, because of the legalities and probate costs involved.
Thankfully, the Guam Bar Association has volunteered to provide free legal aid to the heirs.
Beginning today, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily, the lawyers will offer the free help – “Ta Fan Ayuda” – at the War Claims Processing Center in the old Hakubotan building in Tamuning.
The bar’s volunteer attorneys will help families of deceased claimants who:
• are already in receipt of letters of acknowledgment and/or decision letters from the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, and
• are in need of probate services.
The lawyers will provide basic consultations and help people complete any affidavits or related documents necessary for the summary distribution of estates, as long as an estate's assets are worth less than $75,000.
“The GBA is committed to providing pro bono services to our island people. We have partnered with other organizations on different pro bono projects. This collaboration with the government of Guam to assist the heirs of deceased war claimants furthers our mission to improve the administration of justice,” said Jacqueline T. Terlaje, GBA president.
Thank you, GBA members, for this gesture.
We hope the families who will benefit from your generosity of time and resources will pay it forward with other acts of kindness.