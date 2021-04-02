Guam can claim credit for one feat in the fight against this pandemic

Guam's vaccination rate and reach offer signs of hope the COVID-19 pandemic may one day no longer cause as much disruption in our lives.
The governor's office on Monday announced 42,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been ordered for April. The additional doses are expected to arrive sometime this week.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services ordered 25,740 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, 15,000 Moderna, and 1,300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, totaling 42,040 COVID-19 vaccines for the month of April. All vaccines are anticipated to arrive within three to five business days.
The government of Guam has done a good job in getting the vaccinations going at a relatively quicker pace than other communities of its size in the states.
This April order will take GovGuam to its "Path to Half" goal, in which 62,500 Guamanians of age to receive the vaccine will have been vaccinated by May 1.
By this month, Guam has been allocated 87,860 doses, and 92% had been administered as of a few days ago.
The two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will have fully immunized 43,930 people based on the allotments through March.
And the additional order for April doses, if fully administered, will push Guam well over the halfway mark for vaccination of 50% of Guam residents 16 and older.
Even those who still have one dose, and are waiting to get their second shot, have much better chances of keeping themselves from getting sick with COVID-19
A recent study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention involving doctors, first responders and other health care responders showed the vaccine effectiveness of full immunization with two doses of mRNA vaccines was 90%.
Partial immunization at least 14 days after the first dose provided preventive benefits with vaccine effectiveness of 80%, according to the CDC.
The governor's spokesperson, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, confirmed the Path to Half will be achieved by May 1. It could even be sooner.
While Guam will soon be able to claim a 50% vaccination rate for residents 16 and older, the statistics across the nation lags.
It's one feat Guam can be proud of – to be a role model for voluntary vaccinations.
But let's not all get too confident. We still need to mask up, keep a safe distance from others and frequently wash our hands.
Our kids need to go back to school the normal way, our workforce and households must gain immunity, and we also must plan for what could be adding an additional vaccination schedule in the years to come.
It's going to require some work and a communitywide mindset to keep COVID-19 at bay, but the inconveniences are not that much of a hassle if the payoff is a return to our lives as they were before 2020.