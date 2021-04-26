For cancer patients, waiting for treatment can be a death sentence.
It’s disturbing to hear from one of Guam’s most sought-after oncologists that his patients wait weeks – sometimes months – for lifesaving medicine.
Dr. Sam Friedman said the root of the problem is a restriction for providers like him from dispensing oral chemotherapy drugs. Federal programs including Medicaid require these medicines be handled by a specialty pharmacy instead. For subscribers of private insurance plans, approval for these drugs is taken up by another specialized group, which is sometimes contracted out to off-island companies.
The process has proven to be drawn out for Friedman’s clinic. Employees need to work at odd hours to contact stateside decision-makers. Denials need to be appealed. Genetic testing is sometimes ordered, as a precondition before the oral chemotherapy is approved.
What do patients do in the meantime? According to one nurse, some roll the dice with groups such as Guam Cancer Care, hoping and praying the family of a recently deceased loved one donates the exact drug they need. Most times, they don’t. Others take a greater risk, mailing their prescription to a relative in the states to forward to the island.
Three private insurance companies have said they are not a part of this problem. SelectCare, NetCare, and TakeCare all said they are not aware of their subscribers facing long delays. SelectCare has an on-island team handling approvals for oral chemotherapy drugs. NetCare has an internal 48-hour time frame for an initial decision. TakeCare said patients at the FHP Cancer Center receive their chemotherapy treatments “in a timely manner.”
But even if someone fighting cancer gets the OK for an oral chemotherapy drug, another longstanding issue blocks patients under Medicaid from getting their hands on the treatment they need.
Complaints from providers about the government of Guam not making payments in a timely manner has been documented repeatedly over the years. There are a multitude of excuses – some reasonable – for how long it takes clinics and pharmacies to be paid. Whether justified or not, the results are the same: fewer providers want to do business with Medicaid.
“You’ve got Medicaid patients that – even though you have a presumed insurance that says they will pay for it, you can’t get the drug because you don’t have a pharmacy willing to order the drug,” Friedman told the Post. “What happens is the vast majority of Medicaid patients who require special drugs can’t get them.”
We hope patients, doctors and pharmacists are speaking out to their partners in the insurance industry – especially with lives on the line. These insurers seem willing to troubleshoot, and at least SelectCare and NetCare have confirmed that they retain the ability to override decisions on what oral chemotherapy drugs can be covered. The plan administrators from these two insurance companies both told The Guam Daily Post that if customers are unsatisfied with the process, they’re only a phone call away. That’s encouraging, and anyone experiencing a lengthy wait should take them up on that offer.
But something can be done by our elected leaders to protect our cancer patients. Friedman suggests mandating a time frame to adjudicate applications for oral chemotherapy drugs. If some companies are internally implementing a 48-hour time frame as a best practice, perhaps a comparable law is reasonable and workable.
The more difficult task ahead would be to reform federal laws or rules that prohibit an oncologist from dispensing these drugs. Friedman says the litmus test is whether a patient can self-administer a treatment. A doctor can have intravenous cancer medicines on hand, but pills patients can take themselves is apparently one step too far for these health care professionals. There’s good reason to have additional oversight on expensive and specialized medicines. But if this federal prohibition is risking lives on Guam, perhaps smaller territories with limited options, such as Guam, can be exempted with good cause.
There’s likely much to debate on what the right solution is. Partisan and political disagreements should be set aside for this at least. People with cancer are on borrowed time. Every day without the medicines they need is a day they could be closer to death. If there’s a way to limit the wait time for oral chemotherapy drugs, Guam should implement it as soon as possible.
The status quo is too tragic to continue.
“A patient needed this kind of drug, he’s got a metastatic cancer to his liver – pain, the cancer is killing him. And we waited two weeks, three weeks – just to get them to approve the drug that costs $150. It’s crazy; that’s absolutely insane,” Friedman said.
We agree, and we hope local lawmakers and other elected officials who have the power to act can begin considering ways to make the process efficient and respectful for residents who are fighting for their lives.