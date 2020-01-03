On New Year’s Day, a video that was widely circulated gave a peek behind the scenes of the meat cuts preparation area at a local store. In the video, an employee is seen, through a partial glass door, repackaging chilled meat by replacing existing packages with new labels, pads, tray and plastic wrap.
At some point, the video was sent to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services. Tom Nadeau, chief environmental public health officer at the DPHSS Division of Environmental Health, said “we will be looking into it.”
The Guam Daily Post has also reached out to the store and was referred to a U.S. corporate office for a response. As of press time, we had not received an answer.
Sometimes retailers repackage products for aesthetics even though they’re not out of date. This recent video does offer a reminder for consumers to be vigilant about the food they buy, particularly uncooked meats.
Look and smell
There are quick obvious ways to spot if uncooked meat may not be safe to buy, much less eat, according to officials: If the meat smells bad, looks lifeless or discolored or feels warm, consumers should avoid it. If the packaging shows the look of “sweating,” the quality of the meat also is in doubt. “Sweating” indicates the condensation of water vapor on meat brought from cold storage into room temperature, according to industry websites.
Exposure of uncooked meats to room temperature provides an environment for the rapid growth of bacteria, according to the FDA.
Marilou O. Scroggs, the environmental public health officer administrator at Guam’s DEH, said it is a little difficult to tell if the meat is safe since you can't see or smell harmful pathogens that may cause illness, but she offered some quick tips:
• If not frozen, ensure the temperature is properly maintained at 41° F and below;
• Ensure meats are properly separated by cooking temperatures – beef/pork, ground beef and pork, and poultry should not be stored together;
• Ensure packaging in meat/poultry is not torn or leaking; and
• Do not buy food past "Sell-By," "Use-By" or other expiration dates.
Some foodborne illnesses deadly
Unsafe food, according to the FDA, can result in foodborne illnesses. The federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness annually — the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans each year. And each year these illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, according to the FDA. Among them:
• Salmonella, which causes millions of cases of foodborne illness annually and is the leading cause of foodborne deaths.
• E. coli O157:H7, a bacterium that can produce a deadly toxin. Infections from E. coli O157:H7 are estimated to be between 20,000 and 40,000 cases per year, according to the FDA.
• The Clostridium botulinum bacterium produces a deadly toxin that causes botulism, a disease characterized by muscle paralysis.
• Illnesses caused by Campylobacter, noroviruses, Shigella, and other organisms can create severe health problems, particularly for children, the elderly and people with chronic illness or suppressed immune systems.
Cooking temperatures
And even if we buy safe meats, what we do with them after we leave a store is also key to ensuring food safety:
The FDA recommends:
• For meats: Cook beef, pork, veal, and lamb roasts, steaks, and chops to at least 145° F (63° C), with a 3-minute rest time. Cook ground beef, veal, lamb, and pork to at least 160° F (71° C).
• For poultry: Cook all poultry to a minimal safe internal temperature of 165° F (74° C).
There are government regulatory entities to help keep us from getting sick from unsafe food. At the same time, government regulators can’t be everywhere so it’s up to us individual consumers to ultimately make sure the food we eat won’t harm us.