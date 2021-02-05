Recently, in this editorial corner, we posed this open question: What will it take to stop illegal drugs, particularly methamphetamine, from flooding our streets?
Chief of Customs Vincent S.N. Perez, of the Guam Customs & Quarantine Agency, took time from the demands of his duties to provide The Guam Daily Post with an insider perspective. In this issue, we run his letter in full.
We raised the question after Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio recently talked to the Post that while the number of crimes, in general, has gone down, there has been an increase in the number of crimes that can be associated with the perpetrators' use of methamphetamine. The police chief also pointed out that meth has become more accessible because its street value has gone down significantly.
Nearly every day, we've seen in new court cases and in police traffic stops that people have had a history of meth use and possession, or worse, distribution, of the highly destructive drug. And in numerous cases, the people who have been arrested or charged with meth possession, robbery, theft, and even the recent beheading of a man in a wheelchair, involved suspects who told police they were under the influence of meth at the time of the alleged crimes.
As part of the recent question that we asked, we also noted that the price of meth has significantly decreased, which could be a reflection of the market being saturated with this drug that's also called "ice."
The reduced price of meth makes it more accessible to more people.
In the 1990s, before 9/11, the price of meth on Guam was around $1,000 per gram. These days, the price has dropped to about $150 per gram, stated the Customs chief.
As the price of methamphetamine decreased, so did Customs' manpower. There were about 230 Customs officers who were providing critical services to protect Guam in the 1990s, the Customs chief said.
Now, Guam Customs' enforcement team is stretched thin with just 128 officers or nearly half its force in the 1990s.
Still, despite its lean resources, Guam's Customs officers have been responsible for the interception of a staggering amount of well over 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine – worth close to $7.5 million at $150 per gram – in fiscal year 2020. These are drugs that would have made it into our communities if not for the hard work and dedication of its Customs officers, the Customs chief points out.
Customs could do much better if they had the staffing levels the agency once had.
But part of the challenge is that Guam's Customs officers are good targets for recruitment by federal agencies because of the disparity in pay.
"To retain these officers," Perez said, the government of Guam "must create and implement a hiring, retention career pay plan – this plan should address closing the compensation gaps that exist, create retention incentives and concurrently fill the personnel shortfalls in all its critical enforcement areas."
"It should also establish a structured process for career advancement and address the current pay disparities which often lead to an exodus of good officers not just from CQA, but all other GovGuam law enforcement agencies," Perez suggested.
Guam's Customs and Quarantine Agency could also do its job much more comprehensively if it is equipped with some of the latest technology and equipment to stop drugs at the points of entry, including at the commercial seaport, airport and the post offices.
We thank the candor of the Customs chief and the recent insight from Guam's police chief.
Imagine if Customs and police had all the manpower and the equipment necessary to fight the proliferation of drugs on the streets and the smuggling of drugs into the island.
It goes without saying that this should be one of the top priorities for funding and policymaking.
Unfortunately, there have been so many distractions in policymaking decisions that inhibit if not clip Customs and police's ability to do an even better job of protecting the Guam public's safety.
They shouldn't have to ask for more resources. They should be given what they need – something that's been obvious for years.