Flush with $287 million in federal pandemic cash, the Guam Department of Education was able to carve out more than $4 million to help its thousands of students pay for school supplies.
Normally, in the early days of August, just before the school year starts, families with multiple schoolchildren face the challenge of budgeting for a long list of school supplies.
Myriad supplies – from rulers to markers, composition notebooks to writing pads and calculators – set back household budgets by a lot when families include several students.
This year, the first time many of our students return to in-person classes after more than a year, the school supplies list is being taken care of by GDOE, which is paying for the supplies using federal pandemic funding.
All the students need to do is show up at school, and they don't have to worry about bringing the required school supplies.
GDOE has chosen six vendors, including two school supply stores, to be the suppliers for the materials students need for in-person learning. The four other vendors have not been known for school supplies.
One is a beer and wine distributor. Another is a major supplier of medical and electrical equipment, as well as a supplier to the hotel and restaurant industry. One is a pharmaceutical and medical supplies vendor. Another is in the printing and advertising business.
This is a boost for the chosen businesses, which GDOE stated were selected following an invitation for bids. GDOE's purchases can be a good source of sales while the tourism-driven economy remains in a downturn.
But what's good for the vendors of school supplies might not be the best option for the students and their families.
GDOE could have given students the option of choosing a voucher or a prepaid cash card that they can use to buy at the store of their choice and to allow them to tailor their school supply selections to their preferences.
Any household with elementary school to high school students knows the kids know best when it comes to which pens, pencils, notebooks and writing pads suit them best.
The materials may be free, but students who need government assistance to pay for them still should be able to choose the supplies they need for school.
GDOE officials have stated that the decision was based on input from the schools.
That's good, but what about the preference of the students and their families?
GDOE did not have to look for examples.
Guam Community College and the University of Guam used some of the federal pandemic funds they received by providing financial assistance – and gave the money directly to students so that they can pay for some of their needs.
By wholesaling the purchase of school supplies, some of the supplies students need might not be here in time for the reopening of in-person classes, although some supplies have arrived, according to GDOE.
But Ignacio Santos, the administrator for GDOE’s Federal Programs office, pointed out that issuing vouchers wouldn’t get the supplies to students quicker.
“Even if we went through a voucher system, we are still required to go out through an indefinite bid quantity and then from the indefinite bid quantity, we’re going to have to go out and vouchers through the school which is a very tedious process,” Santos said.
Instead, Santos said GDOE chose to eliminate the middleman.
But giving the students and their families the spending money directly for the purchase of school supplies also would have canceled out the middleman. And it would have empowered the students to make the selections themselves and ultimately may have spread out the economic benefits to smaller businesses in our community.
Meaningful efforts to get input from students and parents would have been valuable.