The visible gap between wealth and squalor on an island as small as Guam is incredible.
Executive homes are just a stone's throw from walls of tin and carpets placed over dirt floors. Gated communities are within walking distance of housing developments left to ruin.
Data shows income and cost disparity continues to price many families out of the homebuying market.
A local real estate study shows substantial price increases for residents who want to purchase or build a house of their own. According to the research done by Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., between 2014 and the first three quarters of 2021, residential prices increased from $195,000 to $345,000 while single-family dwelling prices increased from $213,625 to $375,000.
With stiff competition for a limited inventory of homes on the market, “the price increase is inevitable,” Siska Hutapea, founder and president of the company, explained in a recent newsletter.
DollarTimes, an online financial calculator, estimates a potential buyer who makes a $75,000 down payment on a $375,000 home, would need to make at least $55,955 a year before taxes to afford a mortgage on the property.
Based on available data for how much local families earn, it’s easy to see why many are forced to keep living with parents or raise families as renters.
In 2010, 55% of households made less than $50,000 annually, according to a report filed by the Guam Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. A more recent look at wages from this bureau, completed in May 2020, reported an average annual income of $37,470 for local workers.
Any way you cut it, it’s incredibly difficult to simply impossible for an average resident to buy or build an average home here.
Our island’s clear need for affordable housing isn’t new. In fact, pockets of many villages show the remnants of past initiatives that have fallen by the wayside.
At Dededo’s Lada Gardens, 38 units overseen by the Guam Housing Corp. lie vacant. These abandoned homes are marked with graffiti and scarred with decaying plywood covering windows and doorways.
Despite having a waiting list of applicants, at least one of the Lada homes has been unoccupied since 2015. So much time has passed that GHC now must invest local funds to rehabilitate the units.
The money found so far can renovate only 23 of the 38 homes that need improvements.
The project will take the better part of a year to complete once it begins, but it is encouraging that units may be used by those approved for GHC’s rental program as soon as renovations are complete and occupancy permits are issued.
It’s also good to see the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is beginning to expand its offerings by renovating old units in existing inventory.
A program called “Renaissance Malesso’” is renting out five homes within walking distance of the village’s elementary school. Three-bedroom units are $850 a month, and $750 for a two-bedroom unit.
Like Lada and Malesso’, the government of Guam has other developments that have been vacant and neglected over the years.
We hope a complete survey of abandoned, government-built homes and land that can be zoned for residential construction is underway by the Leon Guerrero administration – and if not, that one is started very soon.
This information is needed to understand accurately how many more families can be helped by using the homes that are already in their villages and, more importantly, how much it will cost to bring every unsafe structure up to code.
But with only five homes available for GHURA’s Malesso’ project, it’s also clear more needs to be done by our local government to meet the demand for affordable housing.
Sen. Jim Moylan has proposed an interesting concept: leveraging the successful Qualifying Certificate program into residential construction.
A bill he’s introduced outlining how the program would work is a long way from becoming law. But granting tax incentives to companies that build affordable homes, or abating property taxes for landowners who take the risk of finally building on their properties, certainly would offset the rising cost of construction – another huge factor in the rising cost of homeownership.
When our local leaders collaborate to build affordable housing, it can make a huge difference.
Thousands of homes and apartment units have been constructed over the years when the governor and lawmakers made a concerted push to subsidize and incentivize residential construction.
Many apartment units built using government grants or loans continue to be rented at reasonable rates. Other initiatives have led to many other residents becoming homeowners, such as programs that pay closing costs or offer government-backed mortgages.
But thousands of Guamanians have become working adults since these projects were completed. Some are now parents, looking to raise their children in safe neighborhoods. Others are professionals trying to build a better community for us all.
Too many on our island are priced out of today’s housing market. And that’s more than enough good reason for our leaders to step up efforts to do something about it.