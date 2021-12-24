Guam front line workers and first responders, we thank you

As many Guam residents run around the island today, doing last-minute shopping for groceries and gifts, there will be people ringing up purchases, stocking store shelves and moving merchandise from warehouses to the retail floor that help fulfill their need for last-minute items.
These are some of our front-line workers.
In restaurants, kitchen and front-of-the-house-facing employees will be running around too - taking orders, serving, cooking, cleaning.
In hospitals and clinics, hospital rooms and emergency rooms will be buzzing with those caring for the ill.
Transportation workers will ensure the flow of goods and people, joining the rush to ship goods or to transport people on the move.
On the streets, police officers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, drug dealers and thieves, among others.
In fire stations, our firefighters are on watch to respond to emergencies from houses ablaze, to swimmers swept out in rough seas, or lost hikers in need of rescue.
Our military troops are on guard on land, at sea, in the air and space, and even cyberspace.
Even park rangers, visitor safety monitors, Customs officers and Coast Guard watchmen will be on their toes.
Our mental health workers and social workers will be on watch, too, standing by when comfort is needed by those downhearted this holiday season.
Prison workers and caregivers will be doing their respective jobs, too. Some of our social workers might even be called for the heart-wrenching job of removing children from an unsafe home.
There will be a mass of people who will keep the peace, protect us from the bad guys, keep commerce and people moving, and keep us supplied with food and presents.
This holiday season, not everyone will be joining get-togethers with family. Many will be on the job.
There are more in the front lines who will be working during the holidays.
To our first responders and front line workers and their families, we thank you.
We hope you're safe, properly appreciated and compensated for what you do.
We hope for your good health and your spirits to be lifted in the midst of your challenges and successes.
This Christmas Eve, we hope you will have the time to pause and smile.
Thank you for doing your part to make life go on for others.
Your jobs are your gift to the community you serve.
Si Yu'us Ma'ase' yan Magof Nochebuena!