The military leadership on Guam and people above their pay grades in the chain of command have touted our island as having one of the highest enlistment rates in the nation.
Many Guam families have affiliations with the military through enlistment in active-duty service, as Guardsmen and Reservists or through family members. We also have a wide range of veterans living among us who were injured serving our country.
And when Guam's own sons and daughters are sent to the front lines – whether in Afghanistan or Iraq, or the border between the United States and Mexico – they dutifully serve the nation as any U.S. service member would. Some of our sons and daughters don't make it safely back home from deployment.
There is no line distinguishing enlisted military, Guardsmen or Reservists on the front line. They're all troops working toward a common mission.
Community sensitivity
So, when in times of crisis the military on Guam limits base privileges to the detriment of the Guardsmen, Reservists, military retirees and veterans who have earned their right to enjoy their benefits, our community doesn't take that well. Our community tends to feel insulted – even hurt.
The military leadership on Guam, including the highest-ranking general on Andersen Air Force Base and the admiral on Naval Base Guam, should already know the sensitivity that goes with delineating who's more priority among our troops within our supposedly "One Guam" community.
Our Guardsmen, Reservists, military retirees and veterans shouldn't be treated differently.
They earned the right to be treated with fairness. They risked their lives so all of us can invoke our constitutional right to being treated fairly.
It's unfortunate that every now and then the us-versus-them mentality comes up when military base-housed troops and their families feel like the supply of food and household goods in base exchanges and commissaries are "threatened" by the locals.
The military leadership has the obligation to ensure its stores always have ample supply. That's its job – so it doesn't have to draw lines that hurt the sentiment of the Guam households who so willingly volunteered a son, daughter, parent, sibling or other family members in the military service.
The rights they've earned
Guam residents, in general, live with the unfortunate reality of having to pay exorbitantly high prices for a gallon of milk, a case of bottled water, fruits and chilled meats that they would not have to put up with if they chose to live in the mainland United States.
So when Guam families have a Guardsman, Reservist or veteran in the household who can buy essentials on base, they are simply exercising the right they've earned.
It's a way to stretch the tight budgets they have. It's not leeching off or gaming the system, as Guam families have been made to feel every now and then. Our troops and veterans put their lives on the line in the service of the nation – the least the military brass on Guam can do is honor that and not put them in a situation where they feel less than worthy.
Although not all transplant military families give local military families "the look" when shopping on the military bases, the few stone-cold hearted – maybe even uninformed – ones get fueled when military policy shifts to draw dividing lines.
It's time for the Guam-based military brass to shift their mindset, or just be more sensitive.
Either you want Guam to welcome you and treat you like a good neighbor, or you choose to continue to do things that will make you stand out like the neighbor that everyone wants to move away.