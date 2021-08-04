Guam households face enormous financial challenges ahead

When the Guam Power Authority received the rate-setting Public Utilities Commission's green light to raise the fuel cost on power bills in three tiers from Aug. 1 to Dec. 1 this year, consumers had little time to react before the first increase went into effect.
The first increase was approved last week. A few days later, on Aug. 1, the first fuel surcharge increase went into effect.
If a household is paying $150 now for the fuel surcharge portion of its power bill, imagine having to budget 55% more of that each month when the full increase kicks in starting in December.
For households that are relying on the tourism and hospitality industries to return to pre-pandemic levels of work and pay, this latest addition to household bills is just one of many economic survival issues to be concerned about.
This is going to be a Guamwide problem.
Many Guam households have survived the economic woes brought on by this pandemic largely because of the federally funded jobless program and economic impact payments. The jobless benefits will cease a month from now. The economic impact payments have gone almost dry.
As the household cash reserve falls, the prices of some of the essentials continue to go up. In addition to the spike in the cost of power, gasoline prices, food prices and the cost of sending kids to school in the coming school year will add to the strain on many Guamanian household budgets.
For those who owe rent and are in danger of eviction, the moratorium that has cushioned them for more than a year is gone. Evictions and foreclosures resumed starting July 1 for Guam. Across the nation, efforts to prolong the pause on evictions have gone unheard as landlords face financial pressure, too.
For renters who meet the government criteria for assistance to pay rent and utilities, GovGuam's rent and utilities relief program could offer some help. But as previously reported, applicants have had challenges submitting all the required paperwork.
Less than $2 million was approved from the $33.6 million Emergency Rental Assistance program because there were fewer applications received than expected for rent and utilities relief, officials said.
For those who exhaust their approved aid from the $33 million or fall out of the criteria for the program, ending up on the street could be a real possibility before our economy can catch up.
This is not the first time we're bringing up the dire situation many of our households are in.
But as we get word of more cost increases with less and less money to go around, our community does seem to be approaching a boiling point.
It might be a matter of when we start seeing more families on the street or more households living without power or water.
What we haven't heard are substantive discussions on how people will get the safety net they will need.
The interesting thing is that we are heading into an election year.
How politicians address the issue will be interesting to hear.