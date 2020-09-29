Guam laws and enforcement must get tougher on school vandals

In many instances, public school teachers dig deep into their own pockets to buy materials and equipment for their classrooms.
So when vandals break into their classrooms and destroy items and equipment, these criminals leave teachers and their students devastated.
We recently reported about two incidents.
A music classroom at George Washington High School was vandalized a few weeks ago. A piano that was the only instrument the school provided to the class, according to the teacher, Joy Ada, was left unusable. The piano's keys were left stuck together when someone or some people poured paint on the keys, leaving it to dry.
The school does have security cameras, but the cameras were placed in other sensitive areas of the school.
It's unclear if investigators have found enough clues to put together a case and identify the culprits.
It's outrageous that vandals are targeting schools – even in this pandemic when our community is already struggling with health concerns.
"For me, I just felt really deflated and discouraged," Ada said in a previous interview. "This year for teachers has been such a battle on its own. So to kind of have that reality go, like, 'Why now? Why on top of everything else?'"
The school has been the target of several acts of vandalism this year.
In April, arsonists burned the classroom of speech and drama teacher Darlene Quichocho. Books and bookshelves were turned to ashes.
Quichocho had invested more than $10,000 into her drama class. The expenses were funded in large part from a $10,000 grant she received from a Teaching Excellence award from the Jane Wha-Young Kim Foundation. She used the grant to purchase stage lights, a public address system, 12 wireless microphone headsets, costumes, props and bookshelves, as well as a collection of novels, teaching materials and other resources.
"I cried and cried," Quichocho said. "My students, family and friends were heartbroken."
Police later learned in May that a group of teenagers was involved in a string of burglaries at the school from March through April, including the fire that torched Quichocho's classroom.
The Guam Department of Education did receive some support from the Secure Our Schools Act, but funding was not enough to place security systems in every area of schools. Systems were prioritized in key areas, normally places with high-value assets.
"But that leaves the other areas, classrooms especially, at risk, if there aren't any security measures," Superintendent Jon Fernandez has said.
GDOE is struggling even more this upcoming budget year, which begins on Oct. 1, because of its reduced budget.
GDOE and its teachers cannot be left alone to fight these recurring acts of vandalism.
Some things need to change to deter vandals who target schools.
Existing laws allow for vandals to be charged in criminal cases.
The Guam Legislature must consider tougher laws against the perpetrators. And if they're minors, parents or guardians also must face severe consequences through a change in the law.
Increasing resources for the police department to create a unit devoted to crimes against schools, similar to the Crimes Against Tourists enforcement concept, should also be considered.
But laws can only go so far.
Parents should monitor what their children are up to and with whom they hang out.
They must take that responsibility now rather than wait for their children to be arrested and charged, and for parents to foot the bill for the damage. While waiting for laws to change, the prosecution and the courts should aim to give convicted school vandals the maximum punishment possible.
Vandals will not learn if the message is they can get away with their crimes.