The second shutdown of Guam's gyms and other fitness venues because of COVID-19 has prompted many Guam residents to hit the roads to keep their fitness regimen.
Many are biking. Many more are walking or jogging.
Unfortunately, most of Guam's roads don't have safe sidewalks or bike lanes.
So there are many areas on the island where bikers and joggers are forced to use the roadways.
We're asking motorists to be mindful that there are others who use the road.
We're asking motorists to drive with caution and provide enough distance while driving past these bikers or walkers or while giving them the courtesy of passage.
We also ask you, motorists, not to drive if you are impaired.
A split-second decision to driver reckless has cost lives on our island.
Our community has grieved the walkers and bikers who lost their lives and left their children without a parent or spouse because of reckless driving.
We have seen drivers spending their lives in prison as a result of reckless driving, too so families on both sides are affected.
There's no need to rush on Guam's road. From the southern village of Merizo to the northernmost village of Yigo, a driver only needs to travel about 35 miles.
Motorists, look after the safety of bikers and walkers.