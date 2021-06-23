Guam needs a simple, clearer system for the public to prepare for storms

By 8 p.m. on Monday, just before the island was to see Tropical Depression 06W's closest point of approach to the island, our Condition of Readiness level remained at 3.
It wasn't apparent to many that at COR 3, our community had only a few hours to spare before the onset of winds and rain from this tropical depression.
We're lucky this weather system did not stall and develop into something more damaging. Otherwise, we would have been caught off guard without adequate time to prepare.
At COR 3, according to the government of Guam's own statement, "damaging winds of 39-57 mph are expected within 48 hours."
Our community sees COR 3 as a notice that gives us a two-day lead time to prepare. COR 3, at least from the public's understanding and what has been conveyed to the public in prior instances, was that a storm was two days away, not several hours away.
This time, many did not have ample time to secure loose debris in their yards or stock up on nonperishable goods, water, and batteries, among other emergency supplies.
COR 3 was declared at 6 p.m. Monday. The estimated closest point of approach to Guam was before sunrise. That's not even 12 hours out, let alone 48.
At 5:45 p.m. Monday, Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense stated: "A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Guam, meaning tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, are expected early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon."
The local agencies on Tuesday explained that changing from COR 4 to COR 3 "was out of an abundance of caution."
"Early on, in the NWS forecast, Guam was just on the outskirts of damaging winds from the system. Although sustained damaging winds were not expected, the decision to change to COR 3 was taken with the consideration that any northward deviation of the system would have brought sustained damaging winds to much more of Guam and if it were done late in the evening, the message may not have reached the entire community," according to the two lead local agencies on emergency response.
We can only thank the storm gods for not bringing us more damaging winds and rain. There were no reports of damage, injuries or impassable roads.
In trying to further explain that the COR designation was correct, we received this additional statement from GHS/OCD: "The COR system itself is not a response or recovery plan. We generally use the COR system to signify major actions have been taken – i.e. signing a governor’s emergency declaration, the establishment of emergency funding, the opening of island-wide shelters, the shutdown of government operations, etc. While there is some level of correspondence between CORs and our 'phased' approach to response and recovery, we base our decisions on credible threats and not the COR."
So all this time anyone in the public who believed the COR was a readiness system is now being told it's not really a public preparedness signal or threshold.
We seem to be getting mixed messaging here.
What did emerge from the weather event on Tuesday was that GovGuam needs to simplify its system of communicating to the public and issuing advisories that give people ample time to prepare.
We hope for a GovGuam storm readiness advisory system that's simple and clear.
While Guam was blessed with another near-miss from an approaching storm, we also dodged other consequences that could've come with the mixed messaging on what COR means to our community.
Garbled messages can compromise the public's safety.