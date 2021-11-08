Guam needs more apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities

There’s a proven connection between education and quality job opportunities, as a path to escape low-skilled careers and financial limitations.
To the credit of countless people, businesses and organizations, our island has trained thousands of residents to be qualified for good-paying jobs in construction, energy, telecommunications and more.
Here’s how the model, known as the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program, works.
Eligible businesses that employ apprentices enrolled in the program and invest in their training receive a credit on their gross receipts tax liabilities, equal to 50% of approved costs.
Millions of dollars every year are credited to participating companies to help offset investments made in apprentices' wages, benefits, on-the-job training, books, tuition and personal protective equipment.
Just recently, 41 students from the GCA Trades Academy graduated with certificates of completion that qualify them to be hired as skilled workers in the construction industry – the latest cadre from a total of 4,200 who have been trained to date at the Guam Contractors Association academy’s Tiyan campus.
According to a release from the academy, a wide variety of training programs are offered, including: electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, construction craft laborer, safety, project management, welding and heavy equipment operation. Classes are offered for all abilities and levels, often at no cost to the apprentice.
But more companies can enjoy these benefits, leading to more residents gaining skills in emerging industries.
Due to the success of the program, the tax credit has been extended and expanded regularly by senators and governors past and present.
The latest improvement, enacted in October 2019, directs the local Department of Labor to emphasize a number of fields in its annual offerings of jobs eligible to be a part of the program, including occupations in:
• The field of CHamoru cultural practices.
• Human resources development.
• Office technology.
• Medical coding and billing.
• Information technology.
• Website coding and development.
• Finance and accounting.
• Cosmetology.
• Automotive.
• Engineering.
• Agriculture and aquaculture.
With the COVID-19 pandemic upending our island’s tourism-reliant economy, now is the perfect time for workers who were laid off to explore new careers.
Similarly, businesses can take advantage of this existing program to branch out, and leverage the available tax credits to explore new customer bases or offer new products and services.
We hope lawmakers and the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration take a look at this model, and find ways to use the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic aid as a funding source for short-term expansion.
After all, other industries struggling to keep their proverbial heads above water could use the assistance with training new hires. Other ongoing initiatives to grow the island’s economy could use the help, too.
The governor’s Economic Diversification Working Group, already touted by those involved both in and out of government, is looking to attract companies to conduct alternative dispute resolution, captive insurance, pharmaceutical manufacturing and more.
Surely these efforts will be more successful if we prepare local workers to be hired in jobs created by these industries through the already successful GRAP. Obviously, more companies can afford the upfront investment to participate if federal pandemic bailout funds can be used to increase the subsidies offered to them.
The island’s system to train apprentices and pre-apprentices has been described by supporters as a “win-win-win.” Workers win by getting better job opportunities and the compensation that comes with them. Businesses win by being rewarded with government support and awesome employees when investing in and hiring driven local talent.
And, ultimately, the island wins when more businesses and residents are on good financial footing. It means more overall growth in our local economy. It means more people can afford to buy homes, raise their children and contribute to a better society for all of us.
That’s a future worth the investment.