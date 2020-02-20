The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Court of Columbia ruled on Feb. 14 that the government of Guam was very tardy in filing a lawsuit that seeks payment for the military's dumping of toxic waste on Guam at the now-capped Ordot dump.
GovGuam was 10 years late in filing the lawsuit in federal court, the ruling essentially says.
The deadline to sue for environmental damage under federal law was 2007. GovGuam sued a decade too late – in 2017.
In the lawsuit, GovGuam had argued that the Navy was responsible for much of the Ordot dump’s contamination. The local government sought to recoup its costs of closing the dump and building a landfill – a tab that reached close to $200 million and which entailed GovGuam borrowing money from the bond market to foot the bill.
Guam residents are helping to pay for this annual debt payment. And GovGuam borrowed more money – $30 million – for additional space at the Layon landfill more recently.
Guam sued for at least $160 million in hopes the U.S. government, specifically the military, would pay up.
The Office of the Attorney General intends to mount an effort to try and change the appellate court's ruling.
While that avenue is still worth trying, Guam's governor and senators also need to send a strong, collective message to the White House, the Pentagon and Congress that the massive bill to shut down, cap off and upkeep the Ordot dump – and the construction of the landfill in Inarajan – should be a shared financial responsibility by the military and the U.S. government in general.
And while the military of today has argued the environmentally sinful military is a thing from the past, it should still be held accountable for its past mistakes.
The issue of GovGuam missing the deadline is separate from the federal government's responsibility to help pay for the cleanup and mitigation costs.
The federal court acknowledged that the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill."
This shows the U.S. government's responsibility has not been in doubt.
This means the federal government cannot hide behind a missed deadline.
For the sake of being a good neighbor, the military must convince its parent, the federal government, to make Guam whole. The cost of shutting down the Ordot dump, the millions of dollars needed to maintain the site, including the operation of a flare system so that the methane from the decaying rubbish will not harm the health of Guam residents, and the ongoing cost of keeping space available at the Layon landfill is a shared responsibility between the local and federal governments.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on one hand, has been proactive in acting as the environmental watchdog on Guam. On the other hand, another agency should be conscientiously helping to nudge the federal government to make sure it doesn't leave Guam hanging with a massive environmental tab.