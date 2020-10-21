Guam residents hold the power to vote officials in – or out

The final stretch to the election means voters can't waste their voice.
If this pandemic has brought the best in our elected officials who are trying to stay in office, we get the chance to keep them.
If, however, our elected officials failed to deliver on campaign promises and failed to prioritize the needs of the people in this COVID crisis, then now is really the time to make our voices heard.
We hold that great collective power to give our verdict to the elected officials who had a chance to serve the public but failed or persevered. We also get to support or reject the new candidates and returning candidates who present us with promises that they can do better.
The early voting numbers are an encouraging sign.
Even with the risk of getting COVID-19, thousands of voters have shown up to take advantage of early voting at the Guam Election Commission and at community outreach events.
As of Saturday, about 14%, or more than 7,500 of Guam's 55,345 registered voters, have voted.
Even with the thousands of votes that were wasted when the primary election was canceled, that did not discourage many voters from voting for the general election candidates early.
There has never been a time in the past few decades when our votes mattered more.
Our livelihoods are at stake and the lawmakers and policymakers have shown in their decisions and actions, over and over, that the government of Guam voting constituency is their first priority. And the rest of the Guamanians who are in one of the toughest struggles for their livelihoods have not been given a fair shake.
But voters have the power to make sweeping changes if they don't like the inequities of today.
How? One word: vote.
You may register and vote at the same time at the Guam Election Commission. In-office absentee voting at GEC or curbside voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. up to Friday, Oct. 23 at the GCIC Building in Hagåtna.
If early voting isn't possible, mark your calendar for Nov. 3. Let your vote count.