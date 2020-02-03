Guam's economic forecast was dim – even before new tourism woes surfaced

Last week, the University of Guam Regional Center for Public Policy issued its 2019 Economic Report, which was completed on Dec. 30, 2019, and the forecast isn't good.
The report projected the local economy will post zero growth or show a decline of about -0.2% this year.
Defense spending on construction projects is down. Private sector investments are timid in light of the lack of skilled labor to take on major construction projects.
Tourism was going to be a bright spot for the local economy, the report states.
But after the report was issued, it started to dawn on many that international travel and tourism will be down for a while. The global spread of the novel coronavirus out of Wuhan, China, has prompted many airlines to scale down because many people are afraid of getting the virus during their travels or while in flight.
Guam doesn't have direct flights from China but many tourists, primarily from Japan and South Korea have nixed their travel plans for Guam. As of Friday, about 1,600 had canceled plans to travel to Guam this month.
The economic forecast for Guam did not yet take into account the rapidly evolving coronavirus challenge the entire world is facing.
In the report released last week, Maria Claret Ruane, its principal author, who holds a doctorate in economics and is a professor of economics at the university, stated: “Even if the strong performance in tourism from 2019 is experienced again in 2020, the cutback of $138 million in the NDAA budget will, at best, bring the Guam economy back to 0% or even possibly -0.2% growth in the year 2020,” Ruane stated.
The forecast for this year is based on the following assumptions:
• a modest increase in consumer spending, driven largely by employment opportunities from the 2020 Guam census and the opening of the Tsubaki Tower;
• a continued decrease in business spending since 2015, as has been shown in the official Guam GDP estimates by the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is primarily due to the uncertainty of bringing in H-2B employees for civilian projects. Some of this could also be due to the continuation of the higher business privilege tax as well as the higher minimum wage;
• possibly a modest increase in government of Guam spending based on the prediction of increased revenues for fiscal 2020;
• a significant decrease of $138 million in NDAA funding compared to fiscal 2019; and
• continued growth in tourism arrivals and on-island spending similar to 2019.
Now the state of Guam's tourism, and the 21,000 workers who depend on it, is at best unknown.
The economic climate is really something elected officials should focus on.
Elected officials know they need to do something.
Making sure our private sector employers have the government support to sustain jobs, along with keeping our community safe, getting rid of the drug menace, fixing our problematic and costly health care system, providing good educational foundation for our kids and providing a safe and humane environment for our homeless and less fortunate should always be among our elected officials' priorities.
But if you look at government officials' activities lately, it doesn't seem like they've been on point.