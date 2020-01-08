Narinta Narian Lee was only 22 when she was killed in a car crash in 2012.
Majesty Relech was driving drunk, and Lee was her passenger. The car slammed into a power pole on Route 3. The impact killed Lee.
Relech, who was 20 at the time, was sentenced in 2014 to six years in prison.
However, court records show she was released from prison in January 2016. She was allowed to serve the remainder of her prison term in installments.
On weekends she goes to prison, and on weekdays, she regains freedom under what's called a "work release."
Just recently, at 3:33 a.m on Jan. 3, Relech nearly crashed the SUV she was driving into a police car. The officer had pulled over another car for a traffic stop in Hagåtña, court documents state.
After the SUV veered and barely avoided the collision, police tracked it down and stopped it at 3:37 a.m. by the bridge on Route 7A near the Hagåtña public pool.
Police say Relech had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath as she spoke.
"When asked if she had anything to drink, the defendant stated 'Yeah, only two beers, though,'" court documents state. Relech allegedly failed the standard sobriety test. A subsequent breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.168, court documents state. When she was driving in the fatal crash, she had a blood alcohol content of 0.164. Both times the amount was twice the legal limit.
If not for the near-collision on Jan. 3 and subsequent quick police response that stopped her, Relech could have endangered more lives in those predawn hours – while she still hasn't even finished her sentence for ending Lee’s life in 2012.
Her Jan. 3 arrest should have been a wake-up call to the court, prosecutors and probation that she isn't worthy of freedom just yet. The court system missed a chance to help keep our roads safer by setting her free.
Instead of immediately rescinding her work release and returning her to prison full time – because she’s obviously not ready to be out in the community again – she was released on a $2,000 performance bond. And instead of mandating that she be fully rehabilitated before she is released – and then providing her with the support and help to stop abusing alcohol and endangering others – our public servants and justice system release her into the community, to keep right on drinking and driving.
Majesty Relech isn’t the only one.
There are others in our community who’ve been set free despite a history of repeat DUI offenses in our courts.
If someone is injured or killed because convicts with a history of drunken driving are freed prematurely and get behind the wheel while drunk, the blame goes to the court that released them.
Maybe full rehabilitation should be a condition of any early or work release.
But as Judge Anita Sukola recently said, "We are not doing too well in the area of getting people treatment that need it. Our priorities in our life here on Guam is upside down.”
Therefore, since our rehab programs can’t currently accommodate all that need their help, maybe we, as a community, should get our priorities right-side up and invest more in those programs – to make our island and our lives safer and better.