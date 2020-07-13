In the Northern Marianas, 30% of the commonwealth's COVID-19 cases were detected through testing at points of entry.
On Sunday, two more cases were confirmed in the Northern Marianas through testing at the Saipan International Airport.
We don't have to look that far to see that COVID-19 testing at points of entry does work.
As we on Guam plan on welcoming back tourists, our local government needs to lay the groundwork for testing at the international airport. And this should be done soon.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the Guam Visitors Bureau, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and the Department of Public Health and Social Services should work together to set up testing capability at the airport and seaport.
Guam has only two points of entry, and the bulk of the travelers will be coming in through our international airport. The challenges of setting up the screening are not insurmountable.
Testing at the airport offers a balance between safeguarding our community from the influx of COVID-19 cases from travelers, and at the same time allowing tourists to return to Guam.
An argument has been made that tourists will not choose to travel to Guam if they are subjected to testing upon arrival or if they must present a recent certification stating they are COVID-19-free.
The responsible ones will understand this is a new way to travel and a new necessity.
Filtering our tourists to the responsible ones who don't have an issue with our COVID-19 safety protocols can benefit our community and our tourism industry in the long term. Tourists need to know the destination they visit takes COVID-19 safeguards seriously.
As with all procedures that are new, there will be hiccups and pushback.
But over time, we will gain from the extra safety measures at our borders.
It's the right thing to do for us who live here, and for guests who come to stay temporarily.