Guamanians face risk far graver than COVID-19 or economic woes

While we on Guam don't care much that unfounded conspiracy promoter Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman congresswoman from Georgia, is clueless that our island has been a part of the United States since 1898, there was a lot of talk about Guam in the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.
No, it had nothing to do with Greene failing basic lessons in geography or geopolitics and yet unfortunately being elected to represent Georgians in the U.S. Congress.
But Greene's reference to Guam as a foreign land does present an irony.
Guam's importance to the nation's ability to defend against the aggressive expansion by China's military and the growing risk Guamanians face because of that threat has again been raised.
The Senate Armed Services Committee, in a public part of its hearing Wednesday, delved into the issues that are more concerning for us who call Guam home as well as for the 21,000 U.S. troops, their families and federal government employees and contractors who live here.
The risk Guam faces because of China's growing military threat to the United States, which puts Guam in the crossfire, is a discussion much larger than the COVID-19 pandemic or Guam's efforts to resuscitate its tourism-driven economic engine back to life.
Guam's bigger problem is China, as outlined by Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command.
And we're not talking about China becoming a problem to the very existence of Guamanians decades from now. This threat is a moving target that's getting closer, he added.
Davidson testified: "Guam is a target today. It needs to be defended and it needs to be prepared for the threats that will come in the future because it is clear to me that Guam is not just a place that we believe that we could fight from – as we have for many decades. We're going to have to fight for it."
There are 170,000 people living on this U.S. territory, he said. Guam's defense, he said, "is homeland defense."
Davidson is trying to make a case for a comprehensive missile defense system, one that protects Guam more effectively from the air, land and sea. He's advocating for the Aegis Ashore system.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system, which intercepts missiles from a mobile truck and is based in Andersen Air Force Base on Guam, is simply not enough, Davidson said.
The Pentagon sent the THAAD missile interceptor to Guam several years ago as North Korea made several threats to aim its missiles at Guam.
But the North Korean threat is one thing. China's expansion of its military capabilities, including the deployment of three aircraft carriers that will eclipse the United States' one to two aircraft carriers in the Indo-Pacific region in just a few years, is just one of the concerns Davidson conveyed to the Senate committee.
Davidson also acknowledged, when questioned by senators, that Guam could be drawn into the potential Taiwan conflict.
"I worry that they are moving that target closer, said Davidson, referring to China's potential to try and annex Taiwan.
Davidson talked about the possibility that China's communist regime will make a move on Taiwan as soon as over the next six years.
Chinese military submarines have circled Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, said Davidson. And Chinese military propaganda has shown that China could launch an attack on Andersen Air Force Base, he pointed out.
The cost to protect Guam – and to protect the United States via Guam as an early line of defense – will have a hefty price tag. The Aegis Ashore system alone has been estimated to cost $1.6 billion, and two similar systems are proposed to be installed in Japan and a similar system in Hawaii, according to information discussed at the hearing.
So far, Congress has not been completely sold on the idea. An initial $350 million funding for the Missile Defense Agency to seed the triad of air, land and sea-based missile defense systems for Guam had been stricken out of a prior version of the defense spending budget, according to information discussed at the Senate committee hearing.
Davidson also talked about the need to fund improved capabilities for the United States to watch images from space and detect signals on land and at sea for early signs of a brewing attack.
"I'm a key advocate for a persistent, fixed, 360-degree air and missile defense that would be capable of meeting cruise missile threats, ballistic missile threats, certainly anything that could be cruise missile-launched from a bomber, from the land, from the sea and from the air in the region. The structure that's out there right right now, the THAAD radar, is not capable of meeting the current trajectory of threats from China," Davidson said.
The admiral has given us a lot to think about. Are our leaders going to be caught in the weeds, or will they make louder calls to Washington, D.C.?
From the looks of it, we are sitting ducks on Guam. Are we OK to stay that way?