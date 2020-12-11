On Nov. 8, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made a promise.
"If we achieve a (COVID-19 Area Risk Score) of 5.0 or for the next few weeks, then I will be inclined to lift additional social gathering restrictions. This is entirely possible if we all do our part: wearing our mask; practicing social distancing; being extra cautious around those not in our household; and staying home as much as possible," the governor said in a video post to social media.
A risk score of 5.0 didn't happen during Thanksgiving, but we have a very good chance of getting more family members in our home the week leading up to Christmas Day and maybe dining in at our favorite restaurants – if the governor holds her end of the bargain up.
Over the past 10 days, our risk score has been decreasing consistently below the 5.0 threshold.
As of Wednesday, our risk score was 1.5. When the governor made her statement on Nov. 8, our risk score was at 9.8. Our risk level is three times lower than the "ideal" low risk score benchmark that had been ingrained in us, the public.
Here's our risk score standing over the last two weeks:
• Dec. 9: 1.5
• Dec. 8: 2.1
• Dec. 7: 2.1
• Dec. 6: 2.0
• Dec. 5: 2.0
• Dec. 4: 2.0
• Dec. 3: 2.1
• Dec. 2: 3.4.
• Dec. 1: 3.9.
• Nov. 30: 4.2
• Nov. 28: 6.7
• Nov. 27: 6.7.
• Nov. 26: 6.8
• Nov. 25: 6.8
• Nov. 24: 8.9
• Nov. 23: 9.0
• Nov. 22: 15.7
• Nov. 21: 15.7
• Nov. 20: 15.7
We gave up having large family gatherings over at our homes for Thanksgiving – to adhere to the government of Guam's COVID-19 distancing and congregating restrictions.
We stayed home. Many of us.
What's encouraging is that most of the people who are out and about are following the requirement for wearing masks.
We can only hope that certain factors, such as lining up at some shopping locations, will not reverse our community-wide effort to stem the spread of COVID-19
The day the governor made the promise to ease congregating during the holidays if the risk score goes below 5.0, our risk score was 9.8.
We have come a long way to get to this point – from a high double-digit risk score some weeks back.
Now it's the governor's turn to show us she's keeping her word.
For the most part, Guam residents have been responsible.
We have the lower-than-ideal risk score, now at 1.5, as proof of shared responsibility.