The government of Guam has, at its disposal, tens of millions of dollars in pandemic relief funds that have not been spent. It was about $66 million based on a recent legislative discussion with the governor's finance and budget representatives.
GovGuam has about two months left to spend that money.
GovGuam must allocate some of these federally provided funds to help Guam's previously middle- to higher-income households that have lost their livelihoods or seen income levels drop significantly because of the pandemic.
These would be households that didn't qualify for government food and housing subsidies because they worked hard, held second jobs, have reached certain levels of success, and were at certain points in their lives where they could pay for the family's needs on their own – until the pandemic hit.
These are the households that were living and thriving without relying on or needing to seek government help. But when the pandemic and government-imposed shutdowns hit our economy, the wind that sustained their self-sufficiency disappeared.
A lot of families that were formerly making above what Guam considers as low income are now suddenly finding themselves bracing for a financial crash. These are households that are ironically not able to qualify for government assistance programs that rely on outdated income tax information – a pre-pandemic snapshot of their financial status that is no longer true.
These are the hardworking Guamanians, and their incomes have been drastically reduced if not wiped out.
Suddenly, many of the 30,000 in our private sector who lost their jobs or took massive losses in their family-owned businesses have been left to struggle for survival. Hope for the second round of federally funded pandemic relief getting enacted soon is dim. Congress remains at an impasse over when the next pandemic relief package will be available
Meanwhile, the struggles continue for the members of our community who do not qualify for government programs such as the Section 8, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or government subsidies for power, water and education.
These are the families that are now in dire need of help. Low-income families have a number of lifelines, but for the middle class the struggles have left many in hardships they and their children have not experienced before.
Consider a family of four that made just above the $52,000 government threshold for low-income. Now, if the pandemic decimated the income of this household, the reduced unemployment weekly benefit could only replace $350 out of $1,000 that the breadwinner in this family made in a week. If this income was for two working members of a family of four, getting $700 in two combined weekly unemployment benefits still leaves them without a third of what used to be their weekly income.
That's a household's car payment. That's a big chunk of a monthly mortgage payment they can no longer afford.
Consider these hardships unfolding for the middle class for many more months. If the jobs are tied to tourism, the struggles could go on for a year or two if not longer.
And if the unemployment funding from the federal government dries up, then households in this situation will surely be facing an even tougher struggle.
The governor has stated that there are various forms of government assistance available. But tell that to the hardworking middle class — caught between making too much to qualify for most welfare programs, but not making enough to get by during a global pandemic.
At this point, families who used to have income earners that have worked hard to certain degrees of success, so much so that they've been able to afford home loans and send their children to get a private school education, are suddenly reeling.
The safety net is set up for the poor. It's not set up to help those who earned their way to success but now find that they are falling. After having climbed up the economic ladder – that ladder has been taken away. They are in for a crash.
The middle class bear the brunt of more taxes than many wealthy people do, thanks to advantageous tax schemes at the federal level. Guam mirrors the federal tax code. When 2020's tax filing season comes around, the true toll of the pandemic on many middle class incomes will be made plain.
It might just be a matter of time before middle class families are officially broke, end up begging for shelter with extended family or find themselves and their children on the streets or on a flight out of here.
Can the government of Guam help? Of course, it can. Will GovGuam have the will to help in time to save families from a hard, financially catastrophic fall?
This question awaits an answer via decisive, expeditious actions, the likes of which we have seen when politicians were pandering to certain voting demographics in our community.
There isn't much time for GovGuam to help. For some families, it could be too late.