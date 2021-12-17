There is a lot to appreciate about living on our island home where there is still a sense of community and where we are still, for the most part, willing to help our neighbors, friends and family.
And outside of our immediate circles, the spirit of giving goes wider. And it can expand even more.
We are a kind and giving community and this has been shown in the numerous events in the days leading up to Christmas Day when toys, personal care items, clothing and many other gifts are being given to people in our community who are in need.
There's one week left before Christmas and there may be more ways for us to help.
This year, it's heartwarming to see countless volunteers and donors open their hearts, time and purses to give. Many on Guam are givers, but there are also many who could use some gifts that their families or guardians might never be able to afford.
The need for donations and the response from the community to give are especially true for the more than 500 minor children in our community who are in foster care this Christmas.
If 500 sounds like a lot, it really is. That's how much our population of foster children has increased – almost double over the past few years.
The plight of our foster children, who, as a last resort, are taken away from their parents or guardians because of abuse and neglect, often as a result of methamphetamine addiction or some form of substance abuse in the home, as some officials have said, is a tragic truth on Guam.
There are many children who are away from their parents this holiday season because they have to be removed from homes where they are not being cared for, loved and cherished.
Christmas is a time for kids to experience joy. Some kids barely get that experience before they are taken away by Child Protective Services and placed in homes where they can be protected and can experience what it's like to bathe regularly, put on clean clothes, have warm meals and go through a day without living in the midst of violence or in fear.
Times remain tough economically for many on Guam because thousands of jobs have not reopened, but even families who might not be in the best of financial times are putting together what they can to help children who are less fortunate.
Thank you to the volunteers and donors for all of your kindness.
After the holiday season is over, these foster children will continue to need the help many can give.
There are also dozens of children who remain with their parents but who don't have a place to call home and are living in shelter facilities. They also could use your help.
• To help foster children year-round, reach out through 671-300-LIFE or 671-300-5433, https://www.facebook.com/HarvestHouse.Guam/ or message Harvest House at harvest.house@hbcguam.net
• To find out how to help children in homeless shelters, reach out to your village mayors or The Salvation Army Guam Corps https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmygu