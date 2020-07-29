Hawaii has won a breakthrough in the race to reopen to tourists from Japan.
The Aloha State's Gov. David Ige shared Tuesday that Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the inclusion of Hawaii in an exclusive list of destinations that are being considered to resume safe international travel with Japan.
The Japan government announced the first 12 destinations that are being considered in the near future for international travel from Japan, with Europe and Hawaii to follow in the next step, Ige stated.
Hawaii is the only U.S. destination to make the cut.
Other destinations Japan is considering discussions with include Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.
Gov. Ige, in a press release, noted that details for the Japan-Hawaii safe travel program are still being resolved and no timetable has been set for when it would take effect.
The governor stressed that public health will be the overriding factor in determining how the program is carried out to support the state’s economic recovery and the tens of thousands of residents who depend on the travel industry for their livelihoods.
Guam can look to Hawaii's progress with the Japan visitor market as a model for regaining the confidence of the Japanese to resume their Guam visits sooner rather than later.
The Japan market has been a solid source of visitors for Guam for decades up until March, when COVID-19 stopped international tourist arrivals to Guam.
Gov. Ige has decided recently to keep the mandatory 14-day quarantine in effect for travelers entering Hawaii, and to continue a mandatory screening process at the state's international airport.
Hawaii also has announced plans to offer a pre-travel testing option, currently scheduled to begin Sept. 1.
“We are getting closer to the point where travel between Japan and Hawaii can be restarted while staying focused on protecting people’s health," Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a joint statement with Gov. Ige.
Saiki was instrumental in Hawaii being included on Japan’s list of travel destinations through his discussions with Japan’s top policymakers as the chair of the Japan Hawaii Legislators Friendship Association, according to the state governor's press release.
A combination of gaining Japan's confidence in health safety measures and some efforts on establishing goodwill in a challenging time has paid off for Hawaii.
It also helps that Japan's prime minister has visited Hawaii in 2016 and 2018.
Guam can look to Hawaii to see what has made Japan feel confident in the health safety measures that are in place and will be in place in Hawaii.
Guam and Hawaii are competing for tourists, but Guam does have the edge of shorter flight time.
There must be something Guam can do to be on the next safe travel destination list coming out of Japan.
For Japanese travelers, being cooped up in a shorter flight to Guam plays to their comfort level.
There's no reason why Guam can't be on Japan's next preferred list of destinations.