GVB’s concerns are valid and do not deserve a potshot

The Guam Visitors Bureau has cautioned advocates of the recreational cannabis industry that Guam's image as a family-friendly destination needs to be considered.
GVB's concerns were answered with mockery by a member of another government board whose salary gets paid with taxpayer money.
If there's an entity that knows the pulse of Guam's core visitor market for many decades now, and how averse the Japanese and Korean family vacationers are to any unpleasant or distasteful experiences when they're vacationing with young children and grandparents, that would be GVB.
The people who call the shots at the visitors bureau – among them Sonny Ada, board chairman who was also GVB's board chair in a prior administration decades ago; and Gerry Perez, deputy general manager who was an executive for luxury travel retailer DFS some years back – know what they're talking about when it comes to tourism, not to mention former Gov. Carl Gutierrez as GVB CEO.
The board members of GVB also predominantly know the pulse of the industry based on the businesses they represent. Their livelihoods and the thousands under their employ are at stake when the tourism industry, still dormant from COVID-19's fallout, will remain wobbly for a while as it tries to bounce back.
When family vacationers travel to Guam, they don't want the odor of marijuana wafting through their resort or dining experiences. They paid top dollar for this experience and if that's ruined, they're not going to come back and they will tell more people about how unpleasant Guam was.
A few more bad reviews about Guam will not help this struggling industry.
Many can agree that GVB has a valid point. As our island prepares for the tourism market's rebound, and when air travelers regain the confidence to fly, Guam will be competing more fiercely with other international resort destinations for the well-heeled, better spending travelers.
Instead of reflecting on what GVB has to say, Cannabis Control Board member Adrian Cruz opted for a cheap shot: "You know the smell to me of hypocrisy is stronger than the waft of cannabis in the air." Cruz said this during Monday's meeting of the board tasked to roll up Guam's cannabis industry rules.
He argued that one can go down to Tumon and see that it has establishments that don't match the family-friendly image that GVB is speaking of, such as "strip joints, bars and massage parlors."
Cruz, also the deputy director of the Department of Agriculture, said there's a need to pursue other industries.
He seems to have gotten mixed up that the family travelers GVB is trying to protect would somehow take their children and grandparents along to the strip joints, bars and sex shops in Tumon, which isn't the case.
If recreational pot promoters want to rake in money selling weed in various forms and if they believe selling marijuana will save Guam from its economic slide, they can do that elsewhere – away from the destination experiences for the family-oriented market Guam's visitor industry is trying to protect.
If Cruz and others think recreational marijuana is the answer, they can pursue that on their own without disrupting GVB's core markets and the livelihoods of those who have invested in a safe, wholesome destination called Guam.