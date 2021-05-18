In about two weeks, thousands of residents and businesses could face disconnection of water services or possibly a power bill that's too large for them to afford.
The Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority announced how they’re dealing with delinquent accounts, which have remained connected as the agencies have tried to work with residents. Thousands of Guamanians have lost their jobs or have been earning smaller paychecks due to the pandemic's impact on the economy.
We’re sure that many of those ratepayers appreciate the grace extended to them during these hard times. Hopefully, they will reach out to the agencies to create payment plans that work with their budgets.
There’s nothing tougher than trying to figure out which necessity not to pay for this month - power, water, food, rent or mortgage, car payment or gas.
For many working families, this was a challenge even before the pandemic. If one or both paychecks were impacted, then the struggle would be that much harder.
Both GWA and GPA show that between 3,000 and 4,000 residences and businesses have delinquent accounts.
GPA is offering to roll anyone with more than a $25 overdue balance into a payment plan which sounds to us like the balance would essentially be divided and applied to upcoming bills for the next two months or so. This sounds OK unless you’re facing a bill of, say, $900. That’s $450 that would be applied to your bills for the next two months. Luckily, GPA is offering ratepayers an opportunity to create a payment plan that better fits their budgets - if they make those arrangements by June 1.
GWA is basically asking ratepayers to either pay their balance or create a payment plan with them by June 1 or face disconnection. We don’t know if there’s enough time but perhaps they can adopt a model similar to GPA’s so that people still have some grace and don’t come home from work on June 1 to find they can’t flush their toilets.
The agencies are also doing outreach activities with the community. There’s one Wednesday, May 19, at the Barrigada Community Center. People can learn more about what the agencies are doing and find out what they can do to stave off disconnections - especially if they’re in a particularly tough situation where they haven’t been able to find a job.
Whatever the situation, it sounds like the agencies are willing to work with ratepayers, so it’s worth the call. And kudos to these agencies for trying to do their part to help during this pandemic.