Hang in there Guam, this too shall pass

Our thoughts and prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones in COVID-19-related deaths.
The governor, who looked to be in near tears, announced Friday night the latest fatality, which was the second time this week she’s had to do so.
She asked if there was anything that could have been done to prevent their deaths and no one knows the answer to that except perhaps the two who are no longer with us, though perhaps their families might have some information.
What we do know is that on Thursday morning an ambulance brought an unresponsive 70-year-old man to the hospital. And a test later showed that he had, at some point, contracted the virus that causes COVID-19. He also had underlying health conditions, the governor said.
On Friday night, a 34-year-old man who traveled to Guam from Hawaii, passed away. He was at the Guam Memorial Hospital and on a ventilator for more than three weeks before succumbing to his illness, officials said. He too had underlying health conditions.
To the families, we send our sincere condolences. Death and loss are painful, no matter what the cause or circumstances.
Their deaths bring the island’s total COVID-19 related fatalities to seven. As a community, let us remember that life can be fragile and do what we can to protect ourselves, our families and our community from this respiratory illness.
Hospital capacity
If there’s any good news to be had, it’s that a high number of residents who’ve contracted the illness have had no symptoms or mild symptoms that have been manageable at home.
As of Saturday, 17 people are hospitalized out of the 367 active cases.
Seventeen is still well within our hospital’s capacity, based on numbers provided by the governor and by Guam Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Lillian Posadas.
However, there’s another side to these numbers.
This month alone, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 21, the island has had 411 additional cases - that’s more than half of the 767 total confirmed cases since testing started in March.
For months, we’ve been told that we could expect another surge, a second wave, of positive cases, probably around September or October.
It’s only August, but we all can agree that our positive numbers of late are more than just a small swell. It’s definitely a wave, though some have even called it a tsunami.
Whatever you call it, the spike in numbers, along with the two fatalities, should jar us out of complacency.
Friends, please wear your masks, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and avoid large crowds, among other safeguards that public health and elected officials have been preaching.
A plan, not a knee-jerk reaction is needed
All of that said, there’s a concern with the government’s seemingly knee-jerk reaction this past week, which caused a lot of confusion.
On Thursday, the governor announced that we’re going into a lockdown to safeguard our community.
An executive order with specific guidance wasn’t available until Friday morning, with little over an hour before the lockdown went into effect.
This caused a lot of confusion.
It wasn’t clear what the lockdown meant. What was allowed to open? What wasn’t? Where was the plan?
People were calling their employers on Thursday night and Friday morning to find out if they should report to work - and not all employers were certain.
And because it wasn’t clear whether banks would be allowed to open, hundreds of people were lined up at the banks early Friday morning to address urgent financial matters and withdraw funds needed to help them prepare for whatever the week-long lockdown brings.
To our elected officials, please share a solid plan sooner to avoid the confusion and panic like that which ensued on Thursday afternoon.
The executive order released on Friday helped inform residents who were then better equipped to plan their days and week.
Hang in there Guam
This next week won’t be easy on anyone - whether you’re at home instead of working or going to school, or itching with cabin fever because you’ve been adhering to social distancing requirements for months and this latest restriction just makes an already rough time tougher.
But hang in there. And let’s continue to support one another.
In the words shared by the Wright family of Santa Rita, “This too shall pass.”