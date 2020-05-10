Happy Mother's Day, Guam, and other reasons to celebrate

Today is a special day for a few reasons.
First, Guam has its share of problems, but on the whole this island remains a special and wonderful place to live and raise our children.
On that note, we celebrate our island’s moms, as well as those dads who have taken on the dual role of mommy and daddy. Happy Mother's Day to you all.
It’s been a particularly interesting time for parents these last few months – as the additional role of teacher has expanded for many beyond what we’ve known previously. And that’s on top of worrying about stretching that dollar to pay bills and double-checking the car ashtrays, and the cushions between the couch for any stray coins or few bucks that fell out of our pockets. We know it hasn’t been easy, but there’s help out there. Please reach out if you need a helping hand.
Also, this morning, thousands of Catholics across the island can return to their church to gather, albeit in their cars, to worship in faith. Throughout the island’s history, through war, typhoons and earthquakes, the Christian heritage has been an anchor for many. And being able to finally return to Mass will provide comfort for many of the island’s faithful.
Today, we also celebrate the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions that allows us to, once again, buy bikes and clothing for the kids or computer equipment for those working or studying from home. And for some it also means getting back to work and earning a paycheck.
Yes, today is special.
There are some things we all ought to keep in mind, however. No matter how much or even when restrictions are lifted, SARS-CoV-2 will still be out in our world. And at some point, we will venture off island, and we’ll have to reopen our island to the rest of the people out there. However and whenever that happens, it is up to each individual to take precautions to protect loved ones, particularly the manåmko’ and people who have underlying illnesses that leave them vulnerable to contracting this novel coronavirus.
The governor’s medical advisory group has warned there could be a second wave of people catching the virus around September. Island residents proved those doctors and their numbers wrong when they estimated as many as 3,000 Guamanians could die from the respiratory illness. And while government officials have, for the most part, worked to protect the island, we know we can’t afford to bring the island back into a second lockdown. The government of Guam hasn’t done much in terms of providing local help to residents – most of whom still await the help that’s provided through federal dollars. And while some House and Senate members have lauded a new relief package bill, there’s a divide among lawmakers on the Hill on whether the federal government can afford another huge spending bill.
In short, it’s up to us to ensure the novel coronavirus is contained as much as possible to prevent a new rash of illnesses and even deaths.
Wear your masks, limit trips to areas where you know there will be a crowd, keep extra hand sanitizers in your purses, bags and vehicles, and wash your hands.
Remember, too, that the road to recovery will be long and trying. And while everyone's circumstance through this pandemic differs, let’s be part of a tide that lifts everyone up.
Many of our friends and neighbors are still out of jobs, and the compassion that rose in the last few months can’t wane. Even those who are too proud to ask need our help.
The Soup Kitchen in Hagåtña, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Service, mayors' offices and other community organizations that have been helping residents through the current public health and economic emergency are still working and continue to need our help.
Just like wearing our masks, washing our hands and taking seemingly small actions that add up to a wall of protection, a couple of canned goods or bags of dried food add up to a world of help for those in need. If you can, reach out a helping hand.
Happy Mother’s Day. Happy Sunday. Be safe.