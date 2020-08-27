Health care heroes, thank you for your sacrifices

Guam's medical community is heartbroken following the loss of one of their own.
A registered nurse at the Guam Memorial Hospital, who worked at the emergency room and the intensive care unit, became one of two people who were confirmed on Wednesday as the eighth and ninth COVID-19-related deaths on Guam.
Marnette Penarubia Aggabao was a nurse at GMH for almost 40 years. For most of her nursing career, she worked in the ICU at the local hospital. In her early years, while raising children she worked two jobs in the nursing field including in a home care setting.
"She was also a registered nurse and a colleague, who worked in the ICU and ER at GMH for most of her career and dedicated her life to helping patients in our community," said the governor in a video message on Facebook. Aggabao's family later spoke to The Guam Daily Post.
"Throughout this pandemic, our front-line workers have put their lives at risk for the health and safety of our island. As we see our COVID numbers increase drastically by the day, our front-liners, and by extension, their loved ones, are at even higher risk. The families who have suffered immense loss know just how painful this virus can be," the governor said, adding: "This is why I am strongly adamant that the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If we do not do anything now, if we do not commit to the stay-at-home order, I am afraid we will have more rough days ahead of us."
Of the nine COVID-related deaths on Guam confirmed by the government of Guam, there are now two who were health care workers.
In April, a former GMH nursing assistant also tested positive for COVID-19. She died of COVID complications, GovGuam stated at the time.
This latest tragedy as we battle to win over this pandemic reminds us that our health care workers are sacrificing every day, risking their lives and the well-being of their families as they report to hospitals and clinics.
This also serves as a reminder that we must adhere to the rules to stop the spread of COVID-19. We must wear masks when we go out to run errands or report to essential jobs. We must always remember to keep at least a 6-foot distance and wash or sanitize our hands.
We also need to take care of our wellness. We must eat well and exercise, which might be challenging under the lockdown rules, but we must find ways to stay fit to give ourselves a better chance of fighting the virus if we get infected.
We have to follow the stay-at-home requirement the governor has issued, but if she decides to lift the restriction on exercising outdoors, we should also take advantage of this opportunity to bring ourselves and our family members – safely – outdoors for fitness.
Front-line workers on Guam, in the nation and across the world are risking their lives. Some gave their lives and others were exposed to infection so that the rest of us will hopefully be well and will survive this pandemic and return to our normal lives - someday.
Let's not cower in fear. But we have to always do our absolute best to follow the safety guidelines.