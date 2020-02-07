On Wednesday, when a container ship arrived on Guam from Taiwan and Hong Kong that had two ill crew members, some of our health care workers had to be the ones to spend some time checking, in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, whether they had the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The crew members of the Singapore-flagged ship Kota Harum were not allowed to disembark on Guam based on federal precautionary guidelines against the spread of the novel coronavirus, so our health care workers had to board the massive container ship.
Later on Wednesday, it was determined that the crew didn't have symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus, so that was a relief for the island.
The incident did serve as a reminder that our health care workers are at the front line when it comes to the job of checking whether the rapidly spreading virus has reached our shores.
As of Thursday, there has been no reported case of the novel coronavirus on Guam.
We do hope that our government has provided and will continue to provide our health care professionals with all the protective gear, work environment and knowledge necessary for them to be able to do their jobs right without putting themselves in harm's way.
According to the CDC guidelines, health care workers dealing with patients suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus must, among other things, be provided with the proper gloves, gowns, and eye and respiratory protection.
And for the safety of the health care professionals and the public, we hope that our government has prepared isolation rooms that will not allow the spread of the virus when it goes airborne.
Airborne infection isolation rooms allow for just one patient in each room. And it also must be at negative pressure relative to the surrounding areas. Air from these rooms should be exhausted directly to the outside or be filtered through a high-efficiency particulate air filter before recirculation, according to the CDC.
Facilities should monitor and document the proper negative-pressure function of these rooms, the CDC adds.
Visitation of patients in a health care facility where there's suspicion or a confirmed coronavirus should be restricted or done through video calls instead, according to the CDC.
While Guam doesn't have a confirmed case, now is the time to ensure we have all the systems in place to protect our front-line health care professionals and community at large.
The novel coronavirus' arrival on Guam may be just a matter of when it happens.
Getting ready could be our best armor.