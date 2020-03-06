There are 1,144 cancer patients on Guam who aren't receiving the financial help they rely on when they go off island for cancer services or go to their local providers for radiation and chemotherapy.
Guam Public Law 30-80 created the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, which receives money from tobacco taxes. The law states that 15% of those taxes collected, along with "any subsequent gains, shall be transferred into the Guam Cancer Trust Fund for programs supporting cancer screening, treatment, and support services."
It's a shame that this program, which has helped more than 2,000 patients since it started its work in 2011, hasn't received funding for the current fiscal year.
Guam Cancer Care assists cancer patients, many of whom couldn't afford the lodging or ground transportation necessary with off-island travel, or keep up with the cost of medication as they go through months to years of battling cancer.
The nonprofit organization offers minimal funding to patients on a quarterly basis to assist in copayments, coinsurance, or out-of-pocket expenses incurred during cancer treatments. The funding level for patients is based on their financial need.
This is the ninth year the Guam Cancer Trust Fund has approved a grant for Guam Cancer Care. However, this is the first time those funds have been delayed by as much as six months.
The Guam Cancer Trust Fund is administered by the University of Guam.
Contract disputes
UOG, in response to Guam Cancer Care, noted that it provided $865,842 for direct services and the Guam Cancer Trust Fund's rules and regulations state that UOG is not responsible for any expenses incurred by a grantee after the termination of an award. The contract expired on Sept. 30, 2019, but was extended to Dec. 31 of that year.
Additionally, UOG states the Guam Cancer Trust Fund Council has been working with Guam Cancer Care since November 2019 to address issues and concerns with its application, which caused a delay in the award. The council approved Guam Cancer Care's application in early February, but Guam Cancer Care has not agreed to the terms of the contract and insists that its contract be backdated to Oct. 1, 2019.
"The Trust Fund Council is hopeful that Guam Cancer Care will accept the contract terms so funds can be released and to ensure direct services to their clients are not further delayed," UOG stated.
Whatever the reason for the delay in Guam Cancer Trust Fund's payments, the results are the same: Patients who were relying on some assistance will have to figure things out on their own.
The good news is that Guam Cancer Care is continuing to accept clients as it does have other services that it provides, such as helping newly diagnosed patients navigate the often complex health system. At this time, though, it can't provide financial assistance.
Don't keep patients, families waiting
As many people whose lives have been touched by cancer know, a cancer diagnosis is scary and having some financial assistance in the battle that can last years helps alleviate much of the strain for patients and their families.
We hope this issue is addressed quickly so that cancer patients and their families can continue to receive the help they need as they battle this life-threatening disease.