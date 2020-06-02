As more than 22,000 Guam workers entered the fourth month in this pandemic without a paycheck or reduced pay, the government of Guam on Monday afternoon was able to announce – finally – that the jobless assistance programs that are being funded by the federal government are up and running.
Officials stated that this was a massive undertaking – considering Guam didn’t have unemployment programs. Most people understand that. And lots of work had to have gone into standing up this program. However, most people also would agree that going from two paychecks in household to one or none has been tough for thousands of people.
Uncle Sam has provided $276 million for the initial funding for the program. The local government estimated the cost could come close to $1 billion.
These are massive funding requirements the local government will never be able to afford on its own – considering its decision to provide for all of the GovGuam workers' payroll first, in this pandemic.
Not a single GovGuam employee has had to sacrifice a paycheck because of the disruption caused by COVID-19, the administration has acknowledged.
On the other hand, private-sector workers have been suffering for far too long, and for far too many paydays without a stable means of livelihood for their families.
Without the federal government's funds, tens of thousands of Guam private sector workers would have ended up in more dire situations as the pandemic drags on.
Their need was illustrated when the governor announced the unemployment programs are officially open, close to 4,000 to 5,000 affected workers had already logged on to hireguam.com and applied for unemployment benefits.
It didn't matter that the local Labor Department said over the weekend to give it some time because there were still glitches in the system. For many workers, the wait has gone on for far too long. They took the risk and applied while the website was still on what GovGuam called a "soft launch."
The governor asked the affected workers to be patient, saying, "I'm pretty sure there is going to be some glitches."
The governor said the process that led to the establishment of the program – to the point where applications can now be filed online –is really complicated.
The Guam Department of Labor has entered into a partnership with the Guam Community College to provide assistance to people who may have trouble filing their application online.
While it was a complicated process, the governor said, "We did do it in a matter of less than two months."
"I think that's a great, great success for our Department of Labor – all in the name of putting money into the hands of our people," the governor said.
Now that many have applied or can now apply, there will be another waiting period – of up to 21 days – this time for the unemployment check to arrive in the mail or to be directly deposited into workers' bank accounts.
Our thanks go foremost to the private sector workers who managed to get to this day.
It wasn't easy but you persevered.