Help for Guam's fishers arrives

It was a bit slow in coming, but help for Guam's fishermen and women, a group that isn't often mentioned, has arrived.
The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources is mailing relief checks totaling approximately $988,803 to 465 local fishers. The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, Fisheries Relief funding. This batch of funds was released last year, and as part of the process for getting the money into the hands of fishermen, the Department of Agriculture reached out to local fishermen and assisted with applications.
The Pacific State Marine Fisheries Commission had to process the applications and finally sent them to local officials who are now able to distribute them to registered fishers. It's not a fast process, but at least Guam's fishermen and women are getting the help they need to get through the pandemic. Some could argue that the delayed checks could be a blessing as other federal assistance, such as pandemic unemployment assistance, is shutting down.
The check amounts that fishers will see for this batch of checks range from $1,600 to $39,000. The amounts of the checks were, according to Agriculture officials, based on categories, including subsistence and subsistence with sales and commercial. Officials also relied on documentation provided by fishers validating their commercial losses.
A second batch for those fishers who applied for the second round is pending processing by the Pacific commission. But officials said applicants can check the status of those checks online at relief.psmfc.org/guam-cares-act-information.
We're certain that many people will appreciate these checks as we know times may get a little bit harder for some people before they get better.
Kudos
We also extend kudos to the Department of Agriculture for the work the department has been doing.
Over the weekend, the agency held part two of its Earth Day celebration, which also proved to be a success. Ever mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions, the agency was able to put together an event that gave kids a closer look at little fire ants and other invasive species. Residents also had the opportunity to learn more about Guam's own ko'ko', a flightless indigenous bird that was nearly wiped off the face of the planet, but with help is seeing a slow increase in its population. And to keep people moving while learning, the organization also provided a kayaking session through the mangroves at Sasa Bay in Piti.
The agency also has expanded the variety of herbs and fruiting trees and shrubs that are for sale at the Mangilao Department of Agriculture compound. These ready-to-go plants are a great way for Guamanians to get a head start on planting fruits and vegetables at home. Their harvests can do much to help residents offset the increasing cost of imported foods, while also ensuring healthy options for family diets.
We wish officials luck in addressing the long-standing issue of Guam's growing boonie dog population, which has, surprisingly divided the community in terms of figuring out ways to reduce the population in a humane manner. Hiring a veterinarian to spay and neuter animals, as well as getting two animal control officers on board is a good start.
Kudos to the men and women at the Department of Agriculture.