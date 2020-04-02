The nearly 5,000 sailors serving on the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt are the sons, daughters, siblings, parents and spouses of families across the United States, including Guam.
So when the Navy asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to allow many of the aircraft carrier's sailors to be quarantined in certain Guam hotels – at least those who haven't yet been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 – the governor made the right call.
The governor on Wednesday announced she's OK with the use of certain Guam hotels for accommodations for the warship's sailors who haven't been infected with the pneumonia-like disease.
The Navy made the request after the warship's captain made the plea to move the majority of the sailors off the ship in light of the reported rapid rise of COVID-19 cases on the aircraft carrier, which pulled into the Guam port last week after a visit to Vietnam.
It wasn't an easy decision, the governor acknowledged, but as long as the Navy abides by the restrictions to ensure the sailors will not be allowed into the local community, Leon Guerrero felt it is Guam's obligation to also provide a place for the warship's crew to wait out the 14-day quarantine in a humane facility.
The restrictions include:
• Keeping infected sailors isolated within the military facilities;
• Testing each sailor and making sure he or she is free of the disease before the transfer to quarantine-designated hotels;
• Conducting daily medical checkups at the quarantine areas;
• The military providing security on every floor and at all points of entry at the hotels;
• Using only hotels that are currently empty;
• Keeping beaches off-limits for the sailors as it is for the general public as well; and
• The military providing personal protective gear to any hotel worker who is a part of the hotel staff during the quarantine.
And to ensure Guam's strained health care system does not get the additional weight of caring for service members, the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force will send about 40 medical professionals into Guam to take care of the sailors and help enhance the capabilities at Naval Hospital Guam.
The Navy has also announced there will be layers of security provided by the military to ensure the sailors who will be quarantined in Guam hotels will not sneak into the local community.
"I know there will be a small chorus of cynics who will oppose this position, but now is not the time for the 'us vs. them.' While there are sailors on board that ship from every corner of the nation, some of those sailors call Guam home," the governor said. "They sat at King's with friends on a Friday night. They graduated from places like Simon Sanchez High School and George Washington. They are our nieces, our nephews, our sons, our daughters, and grandsons and granddaughters, and we can protect Guam while being humane to them," the governor added. "That is the Guam I know, and we will not abandon who we are out of fear. Every decision we make during this pandemic is made – and will continue to be made – with the health and safety of our people in mind."
In light of Guam's continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, GovGuam's decision to let the aircraft carrier's sailors into Guam hotels is a risk and a sacrifice the island community is making.
We hope the military leadership at the Guam level, at the Pacific Fleet in Honolulu and the main decision-makers at the Pentagon will see and remember the kindness Guam has shown.
We hope the military will reciprocate our community's gesture with transparency, candor and respect for local rules, traditions and sensitivities.
We know from a recent incident the military doesn't always see Guam as a partner.
Not long ago, Guam Army National Guard and Reserve families felt hurt when the Navy restricted Guardsmen and reservists who aren't on active-duty from buying essential items on the Navy base exchange and commissary stores on weekdays – amid a run on supplies in stores outside the base fence. The restriction was lifted after the Navy base leadership was called out.
There will be times when the military's sincerity to work with the local community will be tested.
And when that happens, they need to remember the risk Guam took by standing with them today – and in many other challenging times in the past for our country.