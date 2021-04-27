There were 59,990 people in Guam's workforce as of December 2020.
Of the total, 44,240 or 74% toil in private sector jobs.
The government of Guam employs 11,860 people while 3,890 work for the federal government.
For every four jobs on Guam, three are in the private sector.
The private sector employees, though they are the majority of Guam's workforce, are the least paid.
On average, the weekly pay of a private sector employee on Guam is $547. GovGuam's average weekly pay – which it says includes managerial positions and that's part of the reason why it's higher – is $1,134. Paychecks in GovGuam are nearly double compared to the private sector's average weekly pay.
This striking disparity was shown in the Guam employment statistics released last month.
Average income-earners can find housing unaffordable
But in light of recent statistics showing the rising cost of owning a Guam home, the American dream of homeownership for many Guam families whose incomes come from the private sector remains elusive – further out of reach today than nearly a decade ago.
The latest data released last week by Cornerstone Valuation Inc., a Guam firm that tracks local real estate buying and selling, show the median price of a standalone or detached Guam home has increased 12% to $375,000 in a short time - from 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.
Five years ago, in 2017, the median price of a detached Guam house was $240,000. In 2013, it was $200,000.
Many households that have one or two average-wage income earners from the private sector will not be able to buy their first house at this time, if they are looking around the $375,000 median price.
A 30-year mortgage on a $375,000 house can boil down to roughly $1,600 in monthly mortgage and insurance if the interest rate they can qualify for is around 3%. To qualify for a home loan, even two private-sector workers earning the average weekly pay in one household would only be able to come up with about $1,300 for their mortgage based on a general rule that the monthly payment on one's home loan cannot exceed 28% of the monthly income.
So who is buying Guam homes at high prices?
Lower interest rates on home loans and the shortage of low- to median-priced houses for sale on Guam have fueled an increase in home prices as more higher-income Guamanians are able to take on bigger mortgages and are competing in this market where there are more buyers than sellers.
What's also helping the Guam house-buying boom are military service members who can buy homes through the Veterans Administration's zero-down home loan program and who can use their housing allowances toward their monthly mortgage payments.
Part of what made affordable standalone houses for sale on Guam scarce was the lack of skilled labor to build them, according to industry experts, including Cornerstone Valuation President Siska Hutapea.
For first-time homebuyers who want to build their house on land inherited from family or something they'd saved up for, there is also a maze of procedures and regulatory hoops to go through – even when they are able to scrape together the cash to build a simple house.
The designation of former Gov. Carl Gutierrez as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's permit czar is being touted as a solution that would help untangle the building permit system. Hopefully, this will help more Guam families afford their first homes. The former governor knows the bureaucratic intricacies toward building a home – also factoring in the lack of affordable access to water, power and other infrastructure – based on his experience as governor. A lot of eyes are on him to deliver streamlined and speedy permit processing for people who want to build a home.
There are also government-subsidized programs, such as those offered by the Guam Housing Corp., that could make first-time home ownership within reach, but the scale of what GHC resources can cover is but a tiny drop in a sea of need for affordable, first-time homes.
The Legislature might also want to work with builders, real estate professionals and market experts if there are ways to fine-tune Guam rules and law so the homeownership gap between higher-income earners and the low- to average-income families will narrow. As an example, lawmakers can look at the storm insurance coverage for an all-concrete house on Guam. If a home is made of concrete from floor to roof to walls and the windows and doors have storm shutters, would it still make sense to require homeowners to pay for costly storm insurance?
The water and power agencies could also look into how they can improve on initiatives that help support and encourage affordable homeownership.
These examples have not even scratched the surface of Guam's housing dilemma for the working middle class.
There should be a way to sort all this out. Talking about it more will open up paths for solutions that are actionable.