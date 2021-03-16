Honor the local law mandating pandemic cash relief

There is no doubt that the Guam Legislature intended to provide direct cash relief to Guamanians, particularly those in the private sector who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government of Guam's workers and officials received uninterrupted paychecks, even for those who stayed home, for months during the pandemic last year.
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of workers in the private sector suffered from reduced pay or job losses. The unemployment benefits, provided by the federal government, were not enough to cover what many have lost financially.
So in the Legislature's efforts to help provide some fairness to those in the private sector, the previous set of 15 senators hashed out legislation that would extend a bit of financial aid.
Just before senators recessed for Christmas last year, lawmakers passed Bill 340-35, legislation that would provide a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint income tax filers.
Bill 340 is also known as the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020, also known as the Rise Act.
This legislation was as nonpartisan as you can get.
The legislation received unanimous support, with the exception of Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, who was excused as she was called to active duty in the Guam National Guard when the voting went down.
"I hope that the RISE Act can help up to 30,000 needy families during the uncertain times ahead. My colleagues were gracious enough to agree to revisit and revise this measure to make it the best it can be, and I believe we have proactively laid the groundwork for a new direct aid program that will give relief," said then-Democrat Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, chief sponsor of the legislation.
When the legislation received unanimous support, there was no money in the local government's purse to fund it, but senators approved it anyway, with the expectation that more federal funds might be provided to Guam. This wouldn't be the first time a local program will use federal funds for direct financial aid to residents.
Last year Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero authorized, through an executive order, the use of federal funds to release $300 to $1,200 to each of nearly 18,000 Guam households. A household that makes equal to or below 165% of the federal poverty level qualified for the governor's Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao.
The Rise Act simply follows what the governor has done before.
The governor was able to carve out $20 million for Prugråman Salåppe' when GovGuam received just a fraction of the $600 million it is now expected to receive.
As the governor put it, the more than $600 million will serve as a "bridge" to when things get better for the island. Part of the concern, on the Rise Act, said the governor, is the exclusion of GovGuam employees and retirees.
The governor also said she's waiting for the Guam attorney general's office to state an opinion whether the Biden administration's $1,400 cash relief for individuals cancels out or "supersedes" the local cash relief mandate in the Rise Act.
For joint tax filers, if at least one individual was a government employee in the tax year 2020, the aid through the Rise Act can still apply to the individual who was not employed by the government.
Eligibility is also limited to individuals making less than $40,000 in adjusted income per year, or less than $80,000 in the case of joint filers, and for those who filed returns in the tax year 2020. There are also alternate tax year options available – in case a 2020 tax return was not filed.
The legislation mandates the set-aside of $30 million for the aid through the Rise Act.
It is now time for the executive branch to honor this commitment to the struggling private-sector workers. It's not going to be a one-to-offset and GovGuam workers and officials will always benefit from the generosity of elected officials using taxpayer funds.
But honoring the mandate of the Rise Act will mean a lot to many people in the private sector.